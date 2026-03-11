The Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder are set for one of the biggest matchups of the season on Thursday evening. The Thunder, powered by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, has remained the class of the West as the regular season campaign draws to a close. Meanwhile, the Celtics have been operating business as usual, with Jaylen Brown raising his play to an MVP-caliber level. But the highly anticipated clash comes with a concerning injury report for the Celtics.

The Celtics released their injury report, with both Jayson Tatum and Derrick White questionable for the matchup. While White is dealing with a right knee contusion, Tatum is managing returning from his Right Achilles injury. While Tatum and White aren't ruled out completely, both of their losses could be a blow for the Celtics as they look to notch a win over the defending NBA champions.

Tatum has been effective in his return from his Achilles injury. Though understandably not putting up his typical MVP stats, he's still averaging 19.7 points per game and 6.7 rebounds. He stepped up in a big way for Boston on Tuesday following Jaylen Brown's ejection from the game late in the second quarter. Tatum, in 27 minutes played, put up 24 points, five rebounds, two assists, and two steals in the 125-116 loss.

White has been a constant in the Celtics lineup. Playing in 63 games this season, he's averaging 17.5 points per game, 5.7 assists, 1.4 blocks, and 1.2 steals. Both White and Tatum out of the lineup could make a win in Thursday's game against Oklahoma City a tall task to pull off.