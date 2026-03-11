The Atlanta Braves have not gotten a lot of great news during spring training, namely Jurickson Profar's pending suspension. The former San Diego Padres outfielder has tested positive for PEDs twice and is facing a 162-game ban. FanSided reporter Robert Murray reported Wednesday that the Braves are loving Dom Smith as they look to replace Profar again.

“Dom Smith is having a strong spring with the Atlanta Braves, hitting .421 with a 1.132 OPS. He’s coming off a successful stint with the Giants last season and now with the absence of Jurickson Profar, could have a role with regular at-bats in 2026 with Atlanta,” Murray reported.

Smith was drafted 11th overall by the New York Mets in 2013 and came up with the organization. But Pete Alonso's grip on first base pushed Smith to the outfield, which is not his natural position. After six years in Queens, he has spent time with four different teams at the MLB level, also stopping by the New York Yankees for a minor-league stint.

Article Continues Below

The Braves have brought in Smith without any idea of him playing first base. Matt Olson has that position locked down and has only missed six total games since the 2020 season. In a down year for the Braves, Olson roped 29 homers, knocked in 95 RBI, and won the Gold Glove.

But the Braves need offense, especially with the questions around the starting shortstop heading into the season. Smith can provide that, whether he is playing the outfield or serving as the designated hitter, Smith's spring training stats are something for Atlanta fans to grab onto.

With Sean Murphy and Ha-Seong Kim injured, the Braves need offense, and they can't start 0-7 again this year. Smith may be able to help bridge the gap to start the season. If he does, it could be the difference between making the playoffs and sitting at home again.