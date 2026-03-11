MIAMI – As Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo was amidst a monster stretch heading into Tuesday night, not many people expected the type of performance the 28-year-old had against the Washington Wizards. Heat star Bam Adebayo scored an unbelievable 83 points, which now ranks as the second-highest scoring game in NBA history, a feat he spoke about after the 150-129 win over the Wizards.

Where does one start with Adebayo's special night? There were many marks and milestones Adebayo accomplished with the 83-point night, as it cleared LeBron James' 61 points as the most in Miami history, but it had to start somewhere.

Adebayo would start blazing with a 31-point first quarter, then finish the first half with 43 points, both franchise records for their respective ranges. It wasn't until then that Adebayo realized that something historic could be brewing, leading to the record-making free throws.

“Probably when I had 45 at half, my teammates was very geeked at halftime,” Adebayo said. “It was just remaining calm and remaining locked in and understanding, like, ‘I can go for something special.' I didn't think it was gonna be 83, but to have this moment is surreal…This is a mark in history that will forever be remembered.”

His final statline is bonkers, as Adebayo recorded the 83 points on 20 of 43 shooting from the field, seven of 22 from three-point range, 36 of 43 from the free-throw line, to go along with nine rebounds, three assists, two steals, and two blocks.

However, it wasn't until the second half that the team and Adebayo were hunting for records, as the star was efficient in the first half, hitting on 13 of 24 shots from the field, five of 11 from deep, and 12 of 14 from the free-throw line.

Heat's Erik Spoelstra on Bam Adebayo scoring 83 points

With the sports world reacting to the Heat's captain scoring 83 points, there is no denying how important this moment was for the organization, especially with the team looking at Adebayo as the franchise's flagbearer. Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra shared a ton of thoughts after the historic night, saying how he felt like a “fan” towards the end when witnessing Adebayo's score total kept going up.

Spoelstra would continue to discuss how much of a “special moment” Tuesday night was for Adebayo.

“When LeBron had 61 like that was an incredible moment,” Spoelstra said to ClutchPoints. “But you kind of expect that, he's one of the greatest scores of all time, like Bam has willed himself to that. And the thing you love about it, and why everybody roots for Bam, is because he does all the winning things. He does all the things that aren't recognized. He puts his body out there, he’s available, he’s a rugged competitor, and he went through a stretch earlier in the season because we're running a different kind of offense, and it took him a little bit of time to adjust to it, and he's being criticized for it.”

“And then once he started to get comfortable, he's one of the top offensive players in this league, and I think he's legit, one of the top three, two-way players in this league,” Spoelstra continued. “But this was a special moment. This one is a moment that I'm never going to forget, and just the response of his teammates and the coaching staff for him, because you love him, and you want great things for people that you really love. And what a night, what a night for him, his family, and the Heat nation fan base.”

Heat's Bam Adebayo reveals when it hit him that he made history

While Adebayo completed the 83-point Heat masterpiece, it actually didn't hit him until after the contest, interacting with his friends and loved ones, especially his significant other, WNBA superstar A'ja Wilson, and his mother, Marilyn Blount. With tears flowing down his face, there's no denying how impactful it was to celebrate this type of accomplishment with the people who have seen him at his lowest.

He would echo the same sentiments to ClutchPoints and realize that his name is now immortalized with two in particular. As he finished with 83 points, which passed Kobe Bryant's 81 mark in 2006, only behind Wilt Chamberlain, who recorded 100 points in 1962.

“Coming to this league as a defender and a lob threat. I really got emotional,” Adebayo said with A'ja Wilson right beside him. “It didn't hit me until, like, I hugged her [Wilson] and then I hugged my mom, because those two and obviously my trainers, Ronnie Taylor, Kevin Graves, even Caron Butler, you know, those are the emotional moments, because they see me at my lowest behind the scenes, they've seen me like at the lowest, bottom of the bottom, trying to figure out how to really pick myself up. And to have this moment and share it with all of them, it's a pretty emotional moment, like I said, I wish I could relive it twice. So this is a special moment. Wilt, me, then Kobe, which sounds crazy.”

Adebayo has firmly stamped his place in the history books with the historic game, as shifting to Miami, the team is now on a six-game winning streak, looking to keep it going against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night.