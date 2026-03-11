The talk of the baseball world has been Mark DeRosa over the past 24 hours. The Team USA manager mistakenly claimed that his ball club had clinched a spot in the next round of the World Baseball Classic before Tuesday's game. His comments were incorrect, however, and things got worse after Team Italy defeated Team USA by a final score of 8-6 and DeRosa said he “misspoke.” While the USA still could advance, the situation is now out of their control. Their WBC future will be determined by what happens in the Italy-Mexico game on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, Team Dominican Republic is preparing to play Team Venezuela on Wednesday as well. Before the matchup, Dominican Republic manager Albert Pujols was asked about DeRosa's Team USA situation.

“Someone here in Miami just asked Albert Pujols about the DeRosa/Qualification fiasco. Pujols was diplomatic, spoke highly of DeRosa, but also noted that he relies heavily on his Team DR staff because he cant see and keep track of everything,” Jake Mintz reported on X, formerly Twitter.

So, what needs to happen for Team USA to advance in the World Baseball Classic?

If Italy defeats Team Mexico, then the USA will move on regardless of the score. However, if Mexico defeats Italy, then all three teams would be tied with 3-1 records and tiebreakers would be needed to determine which ball clubs would advance.

If Mexico scores five or more runs in a win, then the USA would still advance. The only way Team USA will not advance is if Team Mexico wins in a low scoring matchup.

Mark DeRosa, Team USA and fans of Team USA will have their eyes glued to the TV on Wednesday night.