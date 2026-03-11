The Chicago Bears have made a few moves as free agency has started, and it's obvious they're trying to build depth for next season. They've focused on their offensive line, as their recent signing was somebody who took a year away from the league.

“Former Browns first-round pick, OT Jedrick Wills Jr., is signing a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears, per source,” ESPN's Adam Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Wills was with the Browns for five years after deciding not to play this past season. The main reason was his knee, after having back-to-back season-ending surgeries due to the ailment.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported before free agency that Wills would be making his comeback to the league, and he was visiting several teams.

“Former Browns OT Jedrick Wills, who sat out last season to fully recover from a knee injury, has been on a tour of visits with NFL teams — including the Patriots and today with the Lions. Visits are expected to continue into next week. A former top-10 pick, Wills — who is just 26 — fully expects to be with an NFL team this season,” Schultz wrote on X.

It looks like the Browns could have been a surprise team for Wills, but he may have liked the role they offered him. The Bears' offensive line was solid last season, and it was a big reason why they had so much success. Caleb Williams had enough time to make things happen in the pocket, which led to some of their miraculous plays toward the end of the season.