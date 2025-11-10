A ton of rumors have surrounded Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant as of late regarding recent comments on his lack of “joy” with the team, as the one other franchise that has been connected to the star in a potential trade is the Miami Heat. As people within the basketball world are coming up with trade proposals to send Morant to the Heat from the Grizzlies, one team insider has added fuel to the fire.

Ira Winderman of The Sun Sentinel would speak to Frank Isola and Brian Scalabrine, as he was asked if he could see a possibility of Morant ending up in Miami. He would see it, explaining why as the team is “Pat Riley's home for distressed players,” and makes the example with Tim Hardaway in 1996.

“Yes, yes, and yes, because that’s who Pat Riley is,” Winderman said. “It’s Pat Riley’s home for distressed players. And I will take this back to 1996. Tim Hardaway is taken out of the starting lineup by Rick Adelman. Bum knees, his career was over; he’s a shot player. Who would take a chance on him? Boom.”

“It’s Pat Riley’s home for distressed players”😂@IraHeatBeat tells @TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine the Heat could be a good landing spot for Ja Morant. pic.twitter.com/gX6Wqvy3sP — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) November 7, 2025

Not mentioned in the clip, but the other recent distressed player that came to the Heat was Jimmy Butler back in 2021 from the Philadelphia 76ers. What resulted was a successful tenure that saw Miami reach two NBA Finals, but it would end in an ugly way last season before he was dealt to the Golden State Warriors.

More within the basketball world could see Ja Morant with the Heat

While there appears to be tension with Morant and Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo, the move to the Heat could fit since the team has changed its offensive philosophy to fit that of Memphis from last season. As Miami ranks first in pace with 106.95 possessions per 48 minutes, adding Morant could make them dangerous, as even former player Kevin Garnett could see the 26-year-old with the Heat.

“I actually thought – Ja to Miami, you know why? Miami got some structure. You ain’t just down there doing the f–k you want. You down there in some real structure to make you a professional. They might be the last to have a real culture, where when you come in, you’re actually better,” Garnett said on his show “KG Certified.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen what will happen between Morant and Memphis.