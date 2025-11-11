President Donald Trump urged the NFL to roll back its major kickoff rule change, calling the new format “demeaning to football” and insisting it undermines the sport’s tradition.

On the latest episode of The Pat McAfee Show, Trump made a surprise appearance and sharply criticized the kickoff rule that was first implemented for the 2024 season.

“I do have to say and I’ll probably get myself into a little trouble for this – I hate the kickoff in football. I think it’s so terrible, I think it’s so demeaning. I think it hurts the game. I think it hurts the pageantry. I told that to Roger Goodell. And I don’t think it’s any safer. I mean you still have guys crashing into each other. And it’s the opposite of what the game… the ball is in the air and nobody is moving. It’s supposed to be when the ball is in the air, when the ball is played, you’re supposed to be moving.”

He added:

“I don’t think they’ll change. I hope college football doesn’t change. Because the power of the kickoff was so beautiful. I don’t want to say what it reminds me of because I’ll get myself into big trouble but it is not football.”

“I do have to say that I hate the new kickoff.. I think it's so terrible” 😂😂 ~ @POTUS #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/YoGvEwzm45 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 11, 2025

President Donald Trump denounces NFL kickoff rule

Trump also agreed with McAfee’s remark that most players would oppose the rule, especially given how it altered the onside kick and eliminated surprise opportunities.

“So good… now it’s so bad. It’s so bad. It’s so unromantic and is just demeaning to football. I don’t think they have the right to do that to the game. The game is so important – I don’t think the people approved it. I don’t think anybody has the right to do that to the game and I hope college doesn’t change and I hope someday the NFL will stop it and go back to football.”

The kickoff rule in question — commonly referred to as the “Dynamic Kickoff” — was adopted by NFL clubs for the 2024 season and made permanent ahead of the 2025 season. It changed alignment rules so the kicking team lines up at the receiving team’s 40-yard line (except the kicker), with touchbacks spotted at the 35-yard line under certain conditions.

League officials promoted the change as a safety measure to reduce high-speed collisions and increase kickoff returns. Trump’s remarks add to the growing debate over whether the NFL’s push for safety has come at the cost of football’s tradition and excitement.