On Monday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat battled in a contest between two shorthanded teams. And just like seemingly every other game in today's NBA slate, this game was also decided in the dying embers. This time, it was the Heat that had the final say — with Andrew Wiggins guiding the ball home safely off an incredible play on a lob pass to give Miami a 140-138 victory in overtime.

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra has been on a heater as of late, as he has transformed this Miami squad and made them one of the best offensive teams in the NBA despite being without their two All-Stars, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo. With 0.4 seconds left, Spoelstra had yet another moment of genius, as he designed a play to get Wiggins open near the hoop with a brush screen from Davion Mitchell — forcing Sam Merrill and De'Andre Hunter into a moment of confusion which freed up the Heat forward.

This was such a crushing end to the game for the Cavs, a team that was brought back to life by a bonkers Donovan Mitchell three-pointer on the previous possession which tied the game. On that play, Merrill missed a three-pointer fading towards the right corner. Mitchell then hauled in the rebound — his 15th of the night — and rushed back towards the other corner, drilling a high-arching three over Kel'el Ware while falling out of bounds.

DONOVAN MITCHELL WITH AN INSANE SHOT 😱 He ties the game for the Cavs.pic.twitter.com/HGK8mNj73U — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 11, 2025

Mitchell, at that point, was 2-15 from deep. But the Cavs star made it when it counts, which was crucial with Darius Garland having to exit the game with a toe injury re-aggravation, only for the Heat to punch back with Wiggins' game-winner.

The Heat moved to 7-4 on the season, tying the Cavs in the standings in the process.

Heat's balanced attack gets the job done

This superstar-less Heat team is blitzing opponents, thanks in large part to how void of ego every one of their regular rotation players are. Seven different players scored in double figures for Miami, helping them thrive amid the absences of some of their key players.

A rematch against the Cavs awaits them on Wednesday, although it's unclear whether or not Bam Adebayo or Tyler Herro will be able to return by then.