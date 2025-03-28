As the Miami Heat have won three straight games after beating the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday night, it has been an emotional past handful of weeks dealing with coming off a 10-game skid and even a recent return. The Heat would beat Jimmy Butler and the Golden State Warriors last Tuesday in what was an interesting return on and off the court dealing with Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro.

Looking at Adebayo specifically with Butler, there were fans wondering how the two would interact with one another besides the actual game. However, there was no sign of the two talking, even when both were warming up on opposite ends of the court with around two hours before tip-off.

Even before the game, there were no signs of communication and after the game was over, Butler went straight to the locker room. When Adebayo was asked about the lack of a reunion, Adebayo would say that he was “not shocked” and that he does not “take it personal” according to Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald.

“I’m not shocked. It is what it is,” Adebayo said. “It’s a business at the end of the day. And he has a Golden State Warriors jersey on. We have a Heat jersey on. I don’t take it personal. We’re out there to do our job anyways. So if you don’t want to speak, we don’t speak and that’s fine. We’re going to get out here, we’re going to compete, win or lose the game and we move on.”

Bam Adebayo on the “sad” breakup between the Heat and Jimmy Butler

Adebayo led the Heat to a big win against Butler and the Warriors, spoiling the former Miami star's return to the city, but people were still dumbfounded by the lack of niceties. Butler would be seen interacting with Kevin Love, Terry Rozier, and even Alec Burks, but not Adebayo and especially Herro who said to ClutchPoints that he didn't speak to Butler before or after the game.

Asked Tyler Herro if he had a conversation with Jimmy Butler before or after the game to reflect on the last five and a half years together in Miami. "No…" #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/772JvnSPRv — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) March 26, 2025

There is no doubt some shock by the fans since the three have been the leaders of the Heat, going to two NBA Finals together in the last five and a half years. Still, Adebayo would say it was “sad” to see the messy breakup between the organization and Butler in the public and reported transgressions made whether it be the multiple suspensions or the alleged lack of effort on the floor.

“I’m sad to see it go that far,” Adebayo said. “Guys are going to make decisions off of whether they want to take care of themselves and I’m all for that. I’ll never be mad at a guy who wants to go get his money. But to me, it ended as a bad sting between the organization and him as a whole. You got him and Pat going at it and stuff like that. I just feel like it ended badly. At this point, we just got to move on.”

Heat's Bam Adebayo on having the “utmost respect” for Jimmy Butler

In the Heat's win over the Warriors, besides Adebayo putting on an offensive showcase, he set the tone for the rest of the team in how he played defense, especially against Butler. While he and others would downplay Butler's return, there was a different sense of energy on Tuesday as it started with Adebayo's defense on his former teammate where he is not being tasked with guarding bigger wing players with Kel'el Ware starting.

Still, Adebayo would say after that he has the “utmost respect” for Butler in playing against him as he's someone who has “been through the trenches” with the team.

“I think it's a part of my versatility,” Adebayo said. “I feel like that just adds value to me. Obviously, been doing quite some time with switching, but to start on primary wings is different. But like I said man, the guy's been through the trenches with us, so it's the utmost respect to him. I'm just glad we got the win.”

Bam Adebayo on guarding bigger wings when Kel'el Ware is starting and guarding Jimmy Butler tonight. "The guy's been through the trenches with us, so it's the utmost respect to him, I'm just glad we got the win…" #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/oeelFfQBjc — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) March 26, 2025

For head coach Erik Spoelstra, he told Clutchpoints that Adebayo guarding “the best big wing” is a “new development.”

“That's not even something that we just did for this game,” Spoelstra said. “Like, look at the last six weeks. We're starting Kel'el, he goes to center, Bam guards whoever the best big wing is. So he's, he's taken on this challenge. It's a new development and chapter in his defensive prowess.”

Asked Spo about Bam Adebayo's performance, starting on Jimmy Butler. "That's not even something we did just for this game. We start Kel'el, Bam guards whoever the best big wing is, so he's taken on this challenge…it's the commitment to do a lot of tough things…#HeatNation pic.twitter.com/oCpnT9Lj4p — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) March 26, 2025

At any rate, Miami is 32-41 which puts them 10th in the Eastern Conference as they go on the road to take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday.