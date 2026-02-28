The New York Yankees have received plenty of flak throughout the offseason, as many have called the front office out for bringing back essentially the exact same roster as last season. On Saturday, Aaron Judge took some time to defend the team amid the narrative surrounding the club.

While guest appearing on the MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM, the 33-year-old slugger believes the players on the roster are going to improve their play. He credits the team camaraderie and familiarity with the organization as a positive for the Yankees.

“I love it,” said Judge when asked about the roster. “That's one thing I've been vocal about, is that people kind of harped on us about ‘Hey, it's the same squad. They're not making any improvements.' But you get a chance to see these guys for the second year in pinstripes. Second year in New York. They know the clubhouse, they know the expectations. They're only gonna elevate their game.

“The first year, you're trying to get comfortable, you're trying to get to know guys while you're still trying to face the best pitchers in the game,” continued Judge. “It's tough. So, I'm excited for those guys coming back and then plus, we got a, we got a chance to get Gerrit Cole back. Some of our starting pitchers are coming back healthy. People say it's the same team. But I gotta disagree with them a little bit.”

The Yankees made the playoffs in 2025, but it was a short visit after the club got bounced out by the Toronto Blue Jays in the ALDS. With a similar roster, the franchise seemingly hopes that Judge is correct with his take about the players improving, and having the added bonus of Cole and other pitchers returning as well.

Aaron Judge will be entering his 11th MLB season. He is coming off a monster 2025 campaign, where his efforts earned him his third career AL MVP Award. The six-time All-Star finished last season with a league-leading .331 batting average (career-high) and .457 OBP. He also recorded 179 hits, 53 home runs, 114 RBIs, and 12 stolen bases.