The New York Yankees fell just inches short of winning the American League East last season. They finished with the same record as the Toronto Blue Jays, but Toronto won the division title since they had the edge over the Yankees in the season series. When the two teams met in the postseason, the Blue Jays used that edge to defeat the Yankees in the divisional series by a 3-1 margin.

The Yankees know that they can't let the division get away from them this year. They will have to overcome the Blue Jays, the pitching staff of the Red Sox and a resurgent Orioles team. They will need a full effort from the offense and that includes the slugging of Giancarlo Stanton.

Stanton played in just 77 games last season and he displayed his ability to hit the ball out of the park when he was in the lineup. He hammered 24 home runs and drove in 66 runs during his 249 at pbats. His .594 slugging percentage demonstrates that he can carry a team when he gets hot. When Aaron Judge and Stanton are in the same lineup, the Yankees have a chance to be formidable.

Article Continues Below

Stanton is scheduled to make his spring debut for the Yankees Tuesday. However, that is just the tentative plan for the 36-year-old slugger. He was troubled by elbow issues last year and that's why he was unable to make his debut until mid-June.

Stanton knows that playing with some level of pain is going to be an issue for him throughout the rest of his career. “I can't open a bottle,” Stanton said. “I can't open a bag of chips … a bag of anything. That's the way it is.”