After his free agency period took a little longer than many expected, Rhys Hoskins has finally found a new home with the Cleveland Guardians, signing a one-year, minor league deal to join the team in camp.

Stopping by the team's spring training game against the Chicago White Sox to talk turkey on the broadcast, Hoskins explained how he ended up signing with Cleveland and why he's excited to test his mettle with the Guardians.

“It's great to be here. It's nice, always good to be a part of an organization that is used to winning, and ever since I've been in the league, that's been the case here. So, yeah, I mean, it was a pretty quiet free agency for me, pretty quiet winter until, honestly, until the Guardians called, you know, just a couple days before I ended up signing, so I had a chance to talk to Vogt before I did, and it really just seemed like we, you know, we saw eye-to-eye in a lot of the ways that we see the game,” Hoskins said.

Article Continues Below

“I played against him early in my career and always just really respected how he, you know, took on each role that he had, whether that was, you know, catching every day or being a bat off the bench or just being a mentor to other guys, too. You know, I think that's something that I've tried to take on in my career as well, and, you know, hopefully that's a good match here.”

Initially catching fire during “Rhys Lightning” with the Philadelphia Phillies back in the summer of 2017, things haven't gone great for the first baseman over the past few seasons, with injuries impacting both his game and availability with the Milwaukee Brewers. Fortunately, if Hoskins can recapture his old Phillies form, he could still latch on with the Guardians or at least prove to another team why he's worthy of a spot on their 40-man roster coming out of camp.