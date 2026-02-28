Gonzaga basketball experienced one key injury already in Braden Huff. Now Jalen Warley rises with the newest concern. But his setback surfaces on the eve of the huge rivalry game versus St. Mary's.

ESPN college basketball insider Pete Thamel revealed Warley's situation on Saturday before tipoff against the Gaels.

“Jalen Warley remains out tonight with a quad contusion, per a Gonzaga spokesman,” Thamel posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter. “He averages 7.1 points per game and 4.6 rebounds for the Zags.”

Warley is lauded for his explosive athleticism for longtime head coach Mark Few. He's considered one of the Bulldogs' top rim attackers on the offensive side.

Can Gonzaga land No. 1 seed amid impressive record?

Bulldog fans now expect the ‘Zags to be an annual March Madness contender. Yet they've also seen their team fall short for the national title twice already.

Can this year's team land a No. 1 seed, though, amid their 28-2 record before facing the Gaels?

There are lots of external factors still in play here. Gonzaga still needs to win the West Coast Conference over St. Mary's and company to cement its case. Plus will need to win out for any kind of consideration.

However, it's already a loaded field in the race for the top seeds.

Duke is rising as the contender to become the No. 1 overall seed. Michigan remains in strong shape despite its loss one week ago to the Blue Devils. Arizona finds itself trending in the right direction for No. 1 in a closely knit Big 12 race. Iowa State and Houston, though, appear to be deadlocked in a battle for the fourth No. 1.

Then there's the teams on the outside looking in: UConn (Big East leader), Purdue (Big Ten) and Gonzaga.

Saturday presents another full house atmosphere at Moraga, Ca., for Gonzaga-St. Mary's.