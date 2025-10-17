MIAMI – With the news of the Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra being the new head coach for the USA men's basketball team, he will be introduced on Thursday afternoon at the Kaseya Center. As Spoelstra looks to bring the Heat standard to the national stage, he spoke about the feelings he has surrounding the momentous occasion.

Speaking to the media in a press conference after Miami's practice on Thursday, Spoelstra and USA Basketball’s Men’s National Team managing director Grant Hill would sit together to express their thoughts on the move. Spoelstra would start by saying how it is an “honor of a lifetime” to be the new Team USA head coach, succeeding Steve Kerr, and mentioned how he took the position with ease when it was offered.

The long-time head coach for the Heat would also shout out many within the organization, especially president Pat Riley, for being a mentor to him.

“It's the honor of a lifetime, and my experience in the last two summers was so transformational,” Spoelstra said. “I understand the expectations and the responsibility of this position, but I'm thrilled to be the head coach, and you don't get to this point, obviously, without a lot of other amazing people. And, you know, I do want to point to Nick Arison, his father, Mickey. They’ve created this culture.”

“My father has been such a big impact in my life as a basketball person, but the greatest mentor, basketball mentor in my life has been coach Riley, and I would never be in this position without the success that we've had here at Miami,” Spoelstra continued. “And I know there will be thoughts about the culture of the Miami Heat, which we feel strongly about, but the culture of USA Basketball is one of a great history.”

Heat's Erik Spoelstra on a “call to action” to American players

While the Heat head coach reacted to the news, it was no doubt a special afternoon for the 54-year-old, whose family was in attendance, and even got a special visit from the Miami team, who celebrated the news. Spoelstra would express to ClutchPoints on Thursday that being around Team USA was “invaluable” as an assistant coach and even before that, when Gregg Popovich was the head coach.

Looking to defend the gold medal acquired in Paris, France, Spoelstra will start his cycle with the FIBA World Cup and then the 2028 Olympics on home soil, sending a message to American players as a “call to action.”

“The competition is what it's all about,” Spoelstra said. “And now the competition for the '28 Olympics are on our home soil, and that absolutely has to excite you. We don't have to talk about yet, who the players will be. I mean, there's time for that, but there is a call to action. This is a time for the very best American players to raise their hand and want to play on this team, because of what you've seen in recent competitions, and part of that culture that I mentioned a few minutes ago, that's real. You have to want this, you have to embrace it, you have to absolutely feel alive by the challenge of all of it, and that's the beauty of it.”

At any rate, Spoelstra will now focus on improving the Heat with the regular season starting on Oct. 22 against the Orlando Magic.