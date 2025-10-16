MIAMI – With the announcement that the Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra will be the new head coach of the USA men's basketball team, there is no doubt excitement among the sports world, and especially the NBA team he has led since 2008. As Heat star Bam Adebayo has touched on the Spoelstra news when it wasn't official, the big man has given his thoughts on the matter.

Speaking after Thursday's practice, where he came back to full participation after suffering from a knee injury, he would be asked about the news regarding Spoelstra. Adebayo would say to ClutchPoints how Spoelstra is “up for that challenge” and how the goal is to meet the “standard” that has been set with the Miami organization.

“I mean, it's a responsibility and he's up for that challenge,” Adebayo said. “He wants to go on and win gold. That's the standard for us, and we believe he can do it.”

Asked Bam Adebayo about how it’s now official that Erik Spoelstra is the new head coach of Team USA. Would mention how Spo is up to the challenge to win gold and match the standard of the Heat organization. #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/g9NGuuaMrz — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) October 16, 2025

Adebayo has immense experience with Team USA, winning two gold medals with the program, with the most recent one being in Paris, France, last year, as Spoelstra was an assistant coach under Steve Kerr. When it was just a report and not official that Spoelstra was the new USA head coach, Adebayo would mention how much Spoelstra is a “mad scientist.”

“We don’t know what’s going to happen with Spo,” Adebayo said last week after practice. “We just know he’s a mad scientist in the game. When he gets into his playbook, when he gets into the schemes, and when he watches the game, he’s a mad scientist. From that standpoint, progression-wise, I feel like he could have done that six years ago if he wanted to.”

Heat's Erik Spoelstra calls it an “incredible honor” to be next USA coach

Article Continues Below

While the Heat's Spoelstra has reacted to being the new USA head coach, he does follow in the footsteps of Kerr, Gregg Popovich, Mike Krzyzewski, and others. He would say in a statement how it is an “incredible honor” and how he looks “forward to carrying on the tradition” of the winning ways of the country in basketball.

“It’s an incredible honor to be named head coach of the USA Basketball Men’s National Team,” Spoelstra said. “Representing our country and leading world-class athletes to marquee competitions is one of the greatest privileges in sport. I look forward to carrying on the tradition of excellence and teamwork that defines USA Basketball.”

USA Basketball’s Men’s National Team managing director Grant Hill would make it seem that it was an easy choice for Spoelstra to be the new head coach. Hill has gotten to know Spoelstra over the last 20 years and calls him a “perfect choice” in defending the gold medal won last year, as their eyes are set for the next FIBA World Cup and 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, California.

“I have known Erik Spoelstra for the better part of two decades and have gotten to know him better throughout our time with USA Basketball,” Hill said. “Spo is not only an outstanding coach, but a great colleague, friend, and father, all of which make him the perfect choice to continue the USA Basketball Men’s National Team coaching legacy through 2028.”

In the short term, Spoelstra is focused on improving the Heat after finishing 10th in the Eastern Conference with the regular season opener on Oct. 22 against the Orlando Magic.