MIAMI – The Miami Heat's win over the Houston Rockets last Saturday showcased an area in which the team flourished. As the Heat are determined to be tough and do the dirty work, their defensive gameplan includes an aspect that the team leads the NBA in, though head coach Erik Spoelstra has a love-hate relationship with it.

It's not rare to see Miami run a zone defense on opponents this season. In fact, the Heat have been utilizing it to a point where they've led the NBA in zone possessions the past three seasons. They're on pace to do it a fourth straight time as they've recorded 575 zone possessions heading into Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets, using it the most in Saturday's big win over the Rockets.

Spoelstra spoke on how there are moments where he ‘hates' the zone defense due to the lack of individual accountability that is taken away compared to man-on-man. The head coach would emphasize to ClutchPoints how zone is a crucial part of the defense, saying the “hate” comment was more made in “jest” due to his mentor's thoughts, in reference to Pat Riley.

“It’s in our defensive system, year-in, year-out, regardless of what we feel about it. I'm beyond that. I was just saying that in jest, just because of who I was mentored under. You know, I believe he said at some point, ‘We will never be a zone organization,' but the league is much different than it was 20 years ago. We're all trying to figure it out. The skill level, the shooting, the speed, the space, you're just trying to make it as tough as you can on other teams. And our best version defensively is a really tough-minded group; we just have to get to it more consistently.”

Heat captain Bam Adebayo and young center Kel'el Ware were instrumental in slowing down Houston and its size in the zone defense, which led to the defense being successful. It's not just in the one game that the defense has been impressive, as Miami is ranked fourth in the league in defensive rating (111.5).

Going back to Spoelstra's original comments, he spoke after Monday's practice about the zone defense, giving insight into the times when he ‘hates' it.

“There are times when I hate it,” Spoelstra said after Monday's practice, despite the success of the zone defense. “Because there’s not definitive accountability sometimes. And sometimes you have a mindset that the zone is going to bail you out, or you don’t have to work as hard. That couldn’t be further from the truth. We actually have to arguably burn more calories in the zone than we do in the man. And there are a lot of different movements that happen. But it’s a part of our defensive system. It’s not the only part of it. Obviously, our fastball is our man-to-man defense when we’re at our best.”

At any rate, the Heat will keep using it throughout the rest of the season, as heading into Tuesday's game against the Nets, the team had a 32-29 record, putting them eighth in the Eastern Conference. After Tuesday, the team faces the Nets again on Thursday, ending the week off with a home matchup against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night.