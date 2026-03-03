As the Miami Heat are dealing with injuries ahead of Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets, one player whose status is up in the air is point guard Davion Mitchell. After the Heat's win over the Houston Rockets, the team is looking to build more wins in the home stretch of the season, as Mitchell's injury is something worth monitoring, as he spoke about his latest injury.

Mitchell is listed as “questionable” for Tuesday's game against Brooklyn, as he's dealing with a left shoulder contusion, which could be familiar to fans. The 27-year-old had previously missed eight games in January with a left shoulder issue, as this time, it was suffered when going through a hard screen in Saturday's win over the Rockets earlier in the game, though he finished the contest.

He would practice partially on Monday, saying that the current shoulder problem isn't as severe as the one that had missed time in January.

“It’s not as bad,” Mitchell said, according to The Miami Herald. “Definitely kind of like the same pain a little bit. But definitely not as bad.”

Heat's Davion Mitchell on potentially switching up a certain aspect

In Saturday's victory over Houston, Mitchell would record 10 points and five assists, as he's been a mainstay in Miami's starting lineup when healthy, averaging 8.9 points and 6.9 assists per game. Besides his point-guard abilities, he's also one of the team's better defenders, though he was asked if he would limit himself on going through screens due to the shoulder injuries.

“I try to play the same way,” Mitchell said. “I try not to change anything up, I mean, honestly, he just got me. I’ve been going through screens after that injury for a minute now, and it hasn’t really bothered me. This time, he just got me.”

It remains to be seen if Mitchell will play, as he said, “we'll see” when asked the very question after Monday's practice. At any rate, Miami looks to stack wins as Tuesday's home matchup against the Nets will be pivotal with the team at a 32-29 record, putting them eighth in the East.