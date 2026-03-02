MIAMI – As the Miami Heat beat the Houston Rockets in a huge win on Saturday night, 115-105, it featured another instance of the Bam Adebayo and Kel'el Ware duo putting up positive minutes. While the Heat captain in Adebayo looks to lead the franchise to new heights, Ware could be part of that puzzle, as their relationship is becoming stronger, which leaves the question of head coach Erik Spoelstra.

The duo of Adebayo and Ware had been one that fans saw as a future permanent lineup decision, though the results this season have been middling. For the first four months of the season, it's led to pedestrian play, with Spoelstra going away from the on-court duo, aside from using it here and there.

February would have some good minutes with the two, but the duo wouldn't see much action until Saturday against the Rockets, who sport length with the players. Miami would outscore Houston by 21 points in the 16 minutes played together on Saturday, leading to Adebayo talking about the positive time.

He would even say how Ware listens to him, as he could “sometimes” ignore Spoelstra.

“I want big fella to be out there, I feel like he listens to me. Sometimes he kind of ignores Spo,” Adebayo said with a smile, as he recorded 24 points and 11 rebounds in the win. “But I’ve banked so much equity with him. Throughout the summer, him getting up with me at 6 a.m. And with all the pick-up we’ve played, he listens, he wants to learn. He wants to be out there. Obviously, he’s got to earn his minutes. But when he’s out there with me, I feel like he definitely gets better.”

Bam Adebayo spoke about the on-court duo with Kel’el Ware. Says he brought the energy as Spo challenged him in walkthrough. In second clip, talked about the relationship. “I feel like he listens to me, sometimes, he kind of ignores Spo,” Adebayo said as he smiled. #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/HpPyYTI23G — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) March 1, 2026

Heat's Kel'el Ware on the “brotherhood” with Bam Adebayo

With the Heat's frustrations growing as they've been up and down this season, trying to get out of eighth seed and play-in tournament purgatory, utilizing the Adebayo-Ware duo could be key. Whether Adebayo's comments were made in jest about Ware and Spoelstra is up to the eye of the beholder, but it would make sense due to the captain being in the young center's shoes, as the 22-year-old spoke of the relationship.

“It’s like a brotherhood,” Ware said as he recorded 13 points and 15 rebounds off the bench. “He’s been through this before, been through coach Spo before. So, you know, just listening to him because he’s a player also. He’s in the game with me, he’s going through the exact same thing I’m going through.”

“It felt good,” Ware continued when asked about how it felt to be out there with Adebayo. “It felt like the days when I’ve played alongside him recently. So, I mean, it felt good.”

Spoelstra would speak on how both were impactful in their zone defense, highlighting Ware's outing as “being one of his better jobs in zone,” among other traits.

Kel’el Ware speaks about his productive outing, especially in the plus minutes with Bam Adebayo. Also talks about their relationship. #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/wJF3MXFt0B — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) March 1, 2026

Erik Spoelstra on a very encouraging outing from Kel’el Ware, especially when he was on the floor with Bam Adebayo. #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/LzH8IM0avr — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) March 1, 2026

It remains to be seen if Adebayo and Ware's minutes together will continue with the next game on Tuesday against the Brooklyn Nets.