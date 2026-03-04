Veteran leadership shapes Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran's renewed focus as he enters the 2026 MLB season. As the club continues preparations during spring training, Duran credits teammate Trevor Story for helping instill the throwback mindset he plans to carry into the upcoming campaign.

The Red Sox expect Duran to play a significant role in the outfield this season. After flashes of All-Star potential throughout his career, the outfielder is aiming to combine on-field production with stronger leadership inside the clubhouse.

Duran has openly acknowledged that Story played a major role in shaping his mentality during his early years with the organization. The veteran shortstop became an important mentor as he worked to establish himself at the major league level.

That relationship continues to influence how the Red Sox outfielder approaches the game today. The emphasis centers on accountability, daily preparation, and a team-first mentality often associated with traditional baseball leadership.

MLB Network shared Duran’s remarks Tuesday on X, formerly Twitter, highlighting the Red Sox outfielder discussing the veteran's influence that helped guide his development.

“He took me under his wing when he knew I was grinding in my early years. Even when he was hurt, he was looking out for me. So I kind of just followed his suit and looked up to him as a leader.”

Duran’s comments highlight the importance of mentorship within the Red Sox clubhouse. Story has long served as one of Boston’s most respected veterans, providing leadership both on and off the field throughout his tenure with the team.

That influence appears to be shaping Duran's approach entering the 2026 season. Observers around the organization have noted a more mature presence as the outfielder prepares for another demanding year in Boston’s lineup.

Spring training remains a critical stage for the Red Sox roster as the club evaluates roles and prepares for Opening Day later this month. For Duran, the objective is clear—follow the leadership example set by Story while helping guide Boston toward a stronger 2026 campaign.