The Philadelphia 76ers were dealt a huge blow on Tuesday, as VJ Edgecombe was ruled out for the rest of the game against the San Antonio Spurs at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Edgecombe was trying to beat the clock at the end of the first half when Carter Bryant hacked him from behind as he was attempting a three-pointer. The high-flying rookie winced in pain as he fell hard on the floor.

The 76ers later announced that Edgecombe will not return due to back soreness.

He finished with six points, four rebounds, one assist, one steal, and two blocks in 20 minutes.

The 76ers are taking a cautious approach with the 20-year-old Edgecombe. They do not want to risk sending him back, especially since they are already down by an astronomical margin.

Despite his gung-ho style, which is susceptible to physical toll, Edgecombe has stayed relatively healthy, missing only four games so far.

The former Baylor standout has been a huge addition to the Sixers since being drafted as the No. 3 overall pick. There were concerns about whether his game could translate to the NBA, given his lack of size. Well, he has proven critics wrong, utilizing his speed, quickness, and athleticism to be a quality contributor.

He is averaging 15.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.5 steals, while also providing jaw-dropping highlights on both ends.

If Edgecombe is forced to miss more time, Justin Edwards, Cam Payne, and Tyrese Martin will be tasked to step up.

As of writing, the 76ers are being destroyed by the Spurs, 113-66, in the fourth quarter.