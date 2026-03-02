Although the Heat are still in contention for a playoff or play-in birth, Dan Le Batard is ready for a conversation surrounding Erik Spoelstra. Spoelstra is currently the longest tenured coach in the NBA, having coached the Miami Heat since the 2008-2009 season. His tenure has come with immense success: two championships with the Big Three Miami Heat and six trips to the NBA Finals, including the 2019-2020 and 2022-2023 seasons.

On the latest edition of The Dan Le Batard Show, the crew had a conversation about why the Miami Heat have been stuck at the bottom of the conference. While Le Batard didn't suggest that Spolestra should be fired, he maintained that the market would have to determine if there was a better hire that could do better than what Spolestra has done.

Article Continues Below

“So unless you're gonna show me future pop out there. Unless you've got something out there where people are looking at it and saying, that's available. Oh, is Brad Stevens available, can we get him… and then all of a sudden you can turn it over. In the history of South Florida sports, there's never this kind of stability, and I do think that Z and everyone in here would acknowledge that while Juju and Trista are comfortable saying, yes, sp probably got this one wrong. Nobody's saying Spo should be fired. Like, no one's gonna say that there's no one in this market who's going to say out loud, “Get this group of people out there,” Le Batard said.

The Heat are currently 32-29, leading the Southeast division and is currently 8th in the playoff standings.