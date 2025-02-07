After the Miami Heat trade that sent Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors was made official Thursday, head coach Erik Spoelstra spoke for the first time regarding the news. As there had been some drama with the Heat and Butler that involved Spoelstra, he had nothing but good things to say regarding his former player.

To start, he would speak on the return Miami got for Butler which ended up being former Warriors star Andrew Wiggins along with Kyle Anderson and Toronto Raptors guard Davion Mitchell along with a top-1o protected first-round pick. Besides talking about how “creative” the package was, he would also say that Butler is “in a great place in Golden State” according to Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald.

“We were able to bolster our roster in a way that was really creative,” Spoelstra said at Friday morning's shootaround before the team takes on the Brooklyn Nets.

“We like the players we added. And to be able to get a draft pick, we were able to do a lot of different things,” Spoelstra continued. “We have clarity now. This could have looked a lot worse if you had to go through a lot of different changing situations. All things considered, it’s a good spot for this stretch run. We feel good about turning the page of the direction of our franchise. It’s exciting. [And] Jimmy will be in a great pace in Golden State.”

The star's time with Miami will down in the franchise's history as he was a key reason in bringing the team to two NBA Finals among other accomplishments.

Erik Spoelstra is “grateful” for Jimmy Butler's time with the Heat

However, the relationship between the Heat and Butler faltered as when Spoelstra was asked if he was disappointed with how it ended, he was more focused on the “deep core memories” that were made.

“I don’t have to completely understand how we got to this point, but what I can have is a sense of gratitude completely,” Spoelstra said. “It was a great partnership and corroboration for five years. Some deep-core memories. I’m grateful for them and grateful for the time of being able to coach a player like Jimmy.

“Every once in a while, I flip through my journal from the bubble and get goosebumps when I take myself back to that experience,” Spoelstra continued. “It’s so intense. From a competitive standpoint, to have a team come together in unique adverse circumstances and to have that real sense of a team and a spirit, those are indelible memories I will treasure the rest of my career and my life. Nothing lasts forever.”

With that era of the team now in the rearview mirror, Spoelstra is focused on how to maximize the current roster while still being “grateful” for what Butler brought to Miami.

“I’m grateful for the time,” Spoelstra said. “Now we turn the page to a different chapter. That’s the reality in this league – nothing lasts forever. And we feel good about turning the page. There is a lot that the team, we were managing, and even now, I’m grateful for this experience. And, again, I don’t have to completely understand, but that gratitude is there completely.”

The Heat are 25-24 which puts them sixth in the Eastern Conference as they face the Nets on Friday night.