While it was not exactly a shock, the trade of Trae Young to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday was emotional for the fans of the Atlanta Hawks.

After all, Young has been with the team since 2018. Fans witnessed him grow throughout the years, helping the Hawks to multiple appearances in the playoffs, including a memorable run to the conference finals in 2021.

But aside from the fans, Young's now-former teammates also felt a tug in their hearts, including sophomore Zaccharie Risacher. While he did not exactly spend a lot of years with Young, he only had good words to say.

“He’s my guy, that’s my brother. That was one of the first people I met in this organization, and from day one, he always had my back,” said Risacher, as reported by ClutchPoints' Malik Brown.

“I want what’s best for him. If he’s happy, I’m always happy for him.”

Zaccharie Risacher on what Trae has meant to him: “He’s my guy, that’s my brother. That was one of the first people I met in this organization, and from day 1, he always had my back. “I want what’s best for him. If he’s happy, I’m always happy for him.” pic.twitter.com/JhY2FwLDdx — Malik Brown (@_MalikATL) January 8, 2026

The 27-year-old Young only played 10 games with the Hawks this season due to an MCL injury, tallying 19.3 points, 8.9 assists, and 1.0 steals.

Risacher led the Hawks over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, 117-100, scoring a game-high 25 points on 8-of-13 shooting, including 7-of-9 from three-point territory. He also had eight rebounds and a block.

The 20-year-old Risacher, however, could also be out of Atlanta, as the team is rumored to be shopping him around. The France-born forward was selected by the Hawks as the No. 1 overall pick in 2024. While he has shown flashes of brilliance, his overall play remains suspect. He is averaging 11.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.4 assists this season.