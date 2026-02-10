MIAMI – With the Miami Heat wanting to reach a high ceiling this season, the one area that has been holding back the team has been the injuries, with players coming in and out of the lineup. As the Heat are past the trade deadline and look to head into the All-Star break with positive momentum, one of the players who has had an injury-riddled season is star Tyler Herro.

Besides other players missing time with injuries like Norman Powell and Pelle Larsson out for Monday's game against the Utah Jazz, Herro's season has been frustrating to say the least. Monday night marked Herro's 14th straight missed game with the current rib injury, and in total, it totals 44 contests absent with a myriad of issues.

Herro was out for the first 17 games of the season due to an offseason ankle surgery, but would then miss more time with a toe contusion and now deals with what's listed as ” Right Costochondral; Injury the the Ribs.” Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra would be asked before Monday's game about a potential timeline for Herro, with an answer once again being murky.

However, Spoelstra would emphasize how much “progress” Herro is making while dealing with the injury.

“I don't have a timeline, but I can tell you, he is making progress, and he's doing what he needs to do behind the scenes, and we'll just continue to treat him. And when there is an update, I'll let you know,” Spoelstra said.

After Monday, there will be one game left before the All-Star break, with the next contest taking place on Feb. 20 when the team visits the Atlanta Hawks.

Erik Spoelstra on Tyler Herro's “resolve” with the Heat through injury

With the Heat being represented at All-Star weekend with Norman Powell being in the game for the first time, as well as the three-point contest, Kel'el Ware, Keshad Johnson, and Jahmir Young are also participating in events. While Powell looks to keep the three-point contest trophy in Miami, with Herro having won it last year, the star guard will use the time off to hopefully heal his rib injury 100 percent.

Though a timeline for Herro is not revealed just yet, as the same message was related to ClutchPoints from the team, there's no denying that the 26-year-old is working diligently to get back on the court. Spoelstra would say on Jan. 31 to ClutchPoints that Herro's “resolve” is a trait that will push the guard forward and get him healthy.

“There's things that sometimes happen, you know, for players in this league that you can't control,” Spoelstra said. “The one thing I do know about Tyler after spending so many years with him is he has resolve. He has grit. He fights through and focuses on the things that he can control. Right now, it's just getting healthy, and they'll put in the work to get ready. I've always admired that quality about him.”

Herro has played in just 11 games this season, where he has averaged 21.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 49.7 percent from the field and 35.8 percent from beyond the arc.

It remains to be seen if Herro will return then, as the Heat could use any type of offensive gutpunch it can get with the team entering Monday with a 28-26 record, which puts them eighth in the Eastern Conference. After Monday, the next game is on Wednesday against the New Orleans Pelicans.