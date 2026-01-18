MIAMI – Though the Miami Heat lost to the Boston Celtics on Thursday night, there were still some standout performances, such as from rookie Kasparas Jakucionis. While the Heat rookie has been labeled unique before in the past, head coach Erik Spoelstra would speak more on how he can change the team.

Jakucionis would see extended minutes on Thursday as the team was missing starting point guard Davion Mitchell, as coming off the bench, the rookie would record 12 points on three of four shooting from the field, all attempts being from deep. This would go along with a career-high eight assists and five rebounds.

Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra would say to ClutchPoints before Saturday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, how “relentless with his approach” Jakucionis is, which is “super unique” for being 19 years old. There's no doubt Jakucionis, who was selected with the 20th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, is impresive Spoelstra and the team are impressed with his work ethic, even if some of it isn't approved.

“He's relentless with his approach, and I find that super unique for a teenager, how ambitious he is and how relentless he is with his work ethic, watching film, coming back, getting extra workouts. He's one of those guys that you have to tell him, ‘No, you already worked out three times today,’ and he'll ignore us,” Spoelstra said.

“And even in these games where he's starting to play more minutes, he'll still go up there after the game and do a 45-minute workout, which is not approved by [assistant coach] Chris Quinn…But it’s great to see him, you know, get an opportunity, and then be ready for that opportunity,” Spoelstra continued.

Asked Erik Spoelstra about Kasparas Jakucionis: “He’s relentless with his approach and I find that super unique for a teenager…even in these games where he’s starting to play more, he’ll go up there after the game and do a 45-minute workout, which is not approved… #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/VyUxI2smF9 — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) January 17, 2026

Erik Spoelstra on Kasparas Jakucionis making the Heat “dynamic”

Article Continues Below

It hasn't been all rainbows and sunshine for the guard, as the Heat rookie in Jakucionis has been sent down a few times for G League play, but that's typical for a young player, especially one who is a teenager. As the Illinois product looks for some consistent minutes, he looks to be on his way as he was announced a starter for Saturday's game against the Thunder, as Spoelstra said how “dynamic” he could make Miami.

“Who knows what it'll be for the second half of the season, but I like his minutes when he's out there, because he makes things happen,” Spoelstra said. “I thought he was really good the other night against a quality team, and he wasn't afraid of the moment in the fourth quarter…he's not afraid, and we'll definitely build on that, because he can do some things offensively that I think make us a little bit more dynamic.”

Jakucionis would get praise from Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro, saying how he's a “bright future” and is a “hard worker,” so there's no denying the support he has in the locker room. If there is one player of the many that the rookie watches closely, it is the team's starting point guard Mitchell, who's a vital piece to the Heat.

“I’m definitely watching him a lot in practices and how he approaches the defensive end, how aggressive he is, how he’s making plays for others. I’m just trying to learn from him, for sure,” Jakucionis said to ClutchPoints.

Kasparas Jakucionis speaks about his standout outing despite loss to Boston. Talked about being ready for this opportunity and how he watches Davion Mitchell intently to learn. #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/LCzQfC4IIw — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) January 16, 2026

At any rate, Jakucionis looks to carve out a prominent role for Miami, whether it be starting or off the bench, as after Saturday's game against the Thunder, the team embarks on a five-game road trip.