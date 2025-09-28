With the 2025-26 season approaching for the Miami Heat, the team's offseason was undoubtedly different for the executives within the front office, as general manager Andy Elisburg had to take time away to address health issues that could've been severe. As training camp is right around the corner for the Heat in preparation for the 2025-26 season, Elisburg spoke about the journey in what has been a challenging offseason.

According to The Miami Herald, it began as a foot infection in the latter part of last season, which led to spending the majority of May in a Coral Gables hospital. He would undergo a multitude of surgeries, resolving “infections in his foot, back, and knee that threatened various vital organs.”

“When we got to the hospital, I was a mess,” Elisburg said. “I’ve got an infection in my foot, an infection in my back, infection in my knee, infections throughout my body. It’s affecting my liver, affecting my kidneys. My kidney level was basically at dialysis level. There were a lot of things that were really wrong, and they began a bunch of surgeries.”

Due to the health concerns, Elisburg had to have part of his foot amputated, which led to the general manager being in the hospital and going through physical therapy. Elisburg spoke on how Pat Riley and others reassured him along the way.

“When I first got sick,” Elisburg said. “Micky [Arison], Nick [Arison], and Pat were basically like, ‘Andy, do not worry about your job one bit. You have to focus on your health. Do not worry about work, do not worry about anything that’s going on. We will absorb whatever we need to absorb here. You need to take care of yourself and you need to take of your health.’”

Heat's Andy Elisburg is determined to get back to full health

While Heat president Pat Riley is the face of the franchise to many within the basketball world, Elisburg plays a huge role within the team, acting as general manager, but also being known as very knowledgeable regarding the cap situation. As he was recovering and doing the rehabilitation process, his first steps getting back to work were helping with the NBA Draft process.

Elisburg would even be with the team during the first round of the NBA Draft when Miami took Kasparas Jakucionis with the 20th overall pick. As he returned home in July, Elisburg remains in a wheelchair and does physical therapy sessions four to six times per week with the hopes of walking again.

“This is obviously not what I wanted,” Elisburg said. “I can certainly say it’s unfair. But I’m also very, very lucky in the life I lead. I’m very, very lucky that I’m doing something I enjoy. I’m very, very excited that another season is getting ready to begin. I’m looking forward to another season and being part of that.”

Though Elisburg usually would be on road trips, that will be on hold for now as he plans to be at the home games and practices. Miami's media day is on Monday as training camp at Florida Atlantic University starts Tuesday in preparation for the regular season opener on Oct. 22 against the Orlando Magic.