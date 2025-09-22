The Miami Heat are a franchise that rarely sits still, and as the 2025-26 NBA season begins, they find themselves once again at a pivotal crossroads. Last year was one of the most turbulent campaigns in recent memory for South Beach. After finishing 10th in the Eastern Conference and clawing their way through the Play-In Tournament, they were quickly eliminated in the first round by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

It wasn’t just the result that stung, but the manner in which they got there: lifeless at times, inconsistent at others, and without the singular figure that had defined their identity for the last half-decade: Jimmy Butler. His departure at the trade deadline marked the end of an era, and Miami’s attempt to rebuild on the fly without their emotional leader fell flat.

This summer, however, the Heat worked diligently to reshape their roster. They doubled down on their identity of toughness and versatility, picking up Keshad Johnson’s option, re-signing defensive guard Davion Mitchell and depth piece Dru Smith, and then swinging a pair of savvy moves by adding Norman Powell and Simone Fontecchio via trade. In the draft, they selected Kasparas Jakucionis, a young guard with size, playmaking instincts, and the kind of long-term upside that could blossom in Miami’s system. Combine that with the established core of Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, and breakout youngster Nikola Jovic, and Miami suddenly has the framework of a team capable of fighting for a top-five seed in the East.

And yet, in today’s NBA, frameworks and balance are often not enough. Depth can only take you so far when the stars at the top of the conference- from Giannis Antetokounmpo and Myles Turner in Milwaukee, to Joel Embiid and Paul George in Philadelphia, to Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in Boston- dictate the terms of the postseason.

Three players in particular stand out as logical trade targets for this team: DeMar DeRozan, Jrue Holiday, and Trae Young. Each brings a different element of leadership, scoring, and playmaking that could elevate Miami into a different tier in a weakened Eastern Conference.

DeMar DeRozan: A scoring wing to replace Jimmy Butler’s void

In the wake of Jimmy Butler’s departure, the Heat’s biggest hole remains on the wing. Norman Powell and Simone Fontecchio are steady contributors, and Andrew Wiggins (acquired last season) has the potential to be a reliable two-way piece, but none of them commands the floor as a true star scorer. Enter DeMar DeRozan, a player who may be entering the twilight of his career but continues to prove he can carry an offense with his shot creation and midrange brilliance.

DeRozan’s situation in Sacramento remains precarious. The Kings have invested heavily in De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, but their long-term fit with DeRozan, especially with Keegan Murray demanding more touches, raises questions about how much longer he’ll be prioritized. For Miami, DeRozan offers a clear replacement for Butler’s late-game isolation scoring. His ability to generate midrange looks when the pace slows down in the playoffs is something Miami sorely missed last season. Herro is a capable bucket-getter, but his strengths lie in perimeter shooting and on-ball creation in spurts. Adebayo remains one of the most impactful defensive anchors in the league, but he is not built to carry a team as a pure scorer.

Adding DeRozan would give Miami the three-level offensive closer it lacked. Imagine a closing lineup of Herro, DeRozan, Powell, Jovic, and Adebayo, balanced with shooting, toughness, and a go-to scorer who can command double teams. DeRozan also brings veteran leadership, and in Spoelstra’s system, his defensive shortcomings can be minimized with Miami’s culture of rotations and help defense. It would be a gamble on age, but one the Heat are no strangers to making.

Jrue Holiday: Reuniting with Miami’s defensive identity

If DeRozan offers offense, then Jrue Holiday represents the other side of Miami’s DNA: defense, grit, and championship mettle. Holiday’s fit in Miami would be seamless, particularly considering the uncertainty around Portland’s long-term viability. If the Trail Blazers stumble this season, Holiday could once again find himself on the market, and Miami should be first in line.

Holiday remains one of the NBA’s premier perimeter defenders, capable of guarding multiple positions and taking the toughest backcourt assignment every night. Pairing him with Davion Mitchell would instantly give Miami one of the nastiest defensive guard duos in the league, reminiscent of the Marcus Smart-Derrick White pairing in Boston.

For the Heat, who struggled with defensive consistency after losing Butler, Holiday would help restore that edge. He also takes pressure off Herro as a primary playmaker, allowing him to focus on what he does best: scoring.

Offensively, Holiday is streaky, but he has proven he can hit big shots and orchestrate an offense as a secondary option. Spoelstra has always thrived with versatile guards, and Holiday would fit the mold perfectly.

Trae Young: A franchise-altering swing

While DeRozan and Holiday represent incremental upgrades, Trae Young represents the kind of franchise-altering swing Miami is known for chasing.

The Atlanta Hawks have stalled in recent years, and with Young still without a contract extension, trade rumors have already started swirling. For Miami, the chance to bring in one of the league’s most dynamic offensive engines could reshape the organization for the next decade.

Young’s strengths are obvious: elite playmaking, unlimited shooting range, and the ability to bend defenses with his pick-and-roll mastery. Miami has lacked a true offensive orchestrator since the days of prime Goran Dragić, and acquiring Young would instantly solve their half-court creation issues.

Imagine the pick-and-roll possibilities with Young and Adebayo, surrounded by shooters like Herro, Powell, and Fontecchio. It’s a vision of offensive firepower that could take Miami from middle-of-the-pack to top-five in offensive rating.

Of course, the defensive concerns with Young are real, but Miami’s infrastructure is uniquely built to handle that. Spoelstra has turned undersized or defensively flawed guards into functional playoff contributors before, and with Holiday or Mitchell flanking him in the backcourt, Young could be hidden defensively while maximizing his offensive gifts.

The Heat’s path in a weakened Eastern Conference

By re-signing their role players and adding Powell, Fontecchio, and Jakucionis, the Heat stabilized their foundation. They will be competitive even without a blockbuster. But the question for Miami isn’t about being competitive, it’s about contending. With Adebayo in his prime and Herro entering his peak years, the Heat have a narrow window to maximize this core. A trade for DeRozan, Holiday, or Young would not only elevate their ceiling but also reestablish them as the kind of team no one in the East wants to see come playoff time.

Miami has always lived by the mantra of “Heat Culture,” a belief in hard work, resilience, and bold moves. This season should be no different. If the right opportunity arises, expect Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra to pounce, because the Miami Heat aren’t built to settle for mediocrity.