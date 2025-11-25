MIAMI – As Miami Heat star Tyler Herro made his 2o25-26 season debut in the 106-102 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night, it was a positive effort that gives the team more excitement than it already had with the early success. Although the Heat were without Norman Powell due to a groin injury, Herro came in and showed why he was an All-Star from last season, while being honest about his current health status.

In the win over Dallas, Herro would record 24 points on 12 of 18 shooting from the field to go along with seven rebounds and three steals in close to 30 minutes of game time. Herro would be asked about what's next for him in fully recovering from the ankle surgery that kept him out for the start of the season, and if he returns to a normal routine.

Herro would be honest in saying that he has “still got a long way to go.”

“I still got to rehab, recover,” Herro said. “I easily could have probably waited another two weeks to come back, but I'm healthy enough to be out there, and I want to be out there, so that was most important to me, I kind of circled this day, probably three, four weeks ago, and I was like, ‘I'm ready, forget it. I'm ready.' So, I took the last couple of days when the team was on the road, just to prepare my body for tonight. And it was a lot of fun to go out there and compete and ultimately win.”

Heat's Tyler Herro sends thanks to certain people for his recovery

With Herro joining the Heat in the team's new fast-paced style of offense, he fit right in, though it would be a slow start, going scoreless in the first quarter, missing three shots from the field. But as the game went along, Herro found a rhythm, scoring eight points in the second quarter, then 16 points in the second half, including the last field goal made to put the game on ice against Dallas.

Though the road to 100 percent recovery isn't there yet, Herro being on the court in general at this point in the season is crucial enough, saying that the rehab before “went by fast.”

“I just want to thank everyone who helped me with my recovery, my rehab to get back,” Herro said to ClutchPoints. “It was a long 9, 10 weeks or so. It went by fast, and so I appreciate everyone, my coaches, my teammates, everyone has allowed me to just come back into the lineup, and just help try to win another game. And I know they've been having a lot of fun, just to be able to go out there and compete with them was great tonight.”

Herro is still without a made three-point shot after missing three of them tonight, getting most of his baskets in the paint or mid-range, something that Bam Adebayo pointed out to ClutchPoints.

“I mean, he didn't shoot as many threes as I thought he would,” Adebayo said. “He was definitely getting in the paint. And he was just playing off the offense. He wasn't doing too much; he was playing within his rhythm and obviously came out with a great game.”

Heat's Tyler Herro on finding rhythm in season debut

While the Heat look to continue to transform with Herro back in the fold, the most important aspect for the star guard was not to ruin any momentum that the team had with their early success. Herro would even say that it felt like Miami was “trying to act like everything was normal” when the game started in his season debut.

“Once I've seen one go through, it was just a matter of time, but it felt good to be out there,” Herro said. “You know, my teammates feel like we're trying to just act like everything was normal when I first came out, like, the first couple minutes, but as the game went on in the second quarter, I feel like we started to play more like how they've been playing. You know, that's what I want, been on a roll the last couple weeks and jumping back into the lineup. I want everyone to continue to play the way they've been playing.”

At any rate, Herro will continue to adjust back to the game of basketball as Miami is 12-6 on the season, looking for six straight wins on Wednesday when the team takes on the Milwaukee Bucks in NBA Cup group play action.