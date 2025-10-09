MIAMI – As Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra has laid out goals for Kel'el Ware, who is heading into his sophomore season after an impressive rookie year, there's no doubt that this preseason will be vital for his development. While the young up-and-coming Heat star dominated in Wednesday's 112-107 preseason loss to the San Antonio Spurs, Ware seems to have taken Spoelstra's challenges to heart.

In Monday's 103-93 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, Ware would have 18 points and 13 rebounds, but also sported a -21 on the floor, having questionable moments on both sides of the ball. It led to Spoelstra saying after the game that he looks beyond the stat line, saying he emphasizes game-winning plays, though he mentioned before Wednesday's game to ClutchPoints that there was a three-to-four-minute stretch that impressed him.

“I’m not looking at the stat line,” Spoelstra said after Monday’s outing. “I think everybody is looking at the wrong thing. It’s got to impact the game. I want him the next game to be a plus 20. That’s what it’s about.”

Erik Spoelstra spoke about Kel’el Ware’s performance tonight and the impactful moments that he did have. Despite the double-double, spoke about a three-minute stretch that truly impacted the game. #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/Py8pt7iQ6Q — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) October 7, 2025

Ware took Spoelstra's challenge and used it as fuel to have a dominating game on Wednesday, scoring a game-high 29 points on 12 of 19 shooting from the field, three of six from deep, to go along with 12 rebounds and a block. He would say after Wednesday's loss to San Antonio that he takes what his head coach tells him as “motivation.”

“I always take anything that Spo says as motivation, I take it and I try to impact it into my game, and I try to play as hard as I can, I was still getting my legs back in front of me from training camp,” Ware said.

Full comments from Kel’el Ware after an impressive game against the Spurs tonight. He speaks about answering Spo’s challenges, how it made him feel, and questions from me about that “natural connection” with Kasparas Jakucionis, and more. #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/fGQDkxqz92 — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) October 9, 2025

Heat's Erik Spoelstra cites the “progress” that Kel'el Ware is making

With the question of Ware starting for the Heat this upcoming year, he did so in the second half of last season, headlining an exciting frontcourt with Bam Adebayo. However, Ware has yet to start in the preseason, with Spoelstra instead putting Nikola Jovic with Adebayo as the Indiana product continues to develop.

For Spoelstra, the game on Wednesday showed Ware putting “a lot of it together,” highlighting his performance that was filled with “force,” citing it as “progress.”

“Of course, Kel’el, he put a lot of it together tonight,” Spoelstra said. “His pick-and-roll coverages were really good. He was protecting the basket, was closing out when he needed to, rebounded the ball very well, and he was playing with force…And he also made some plays where he got in the paint and spread it out. So that's definitely progress.”

Asked Erik Spoelstra about the impact Kasparas Jakucionis had right from the jump. “…He has a kamikaze element to him. Him and Pelle are going to spend a lot of time on the ground. He’s like jet fuel…” Would add Kel’el Ware “put a lot of it together tonight.” #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/qWJBPUOR2F — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) October 9, 2025

An eye-opening trend on Wednesday was the connection with rookie point guard Kasparas Jakucionis, with Spoelstra explaining why they're both a “natural connection.”

“They've played together some, but I think it's more a product of Kel’el’s great hands; he’s a vertical threat. Kas [Jakucionis] sees it,” Spoelstra said. “He can deliver it, but he also can deliver the pocket pass, kind of set you up, and let the big do the rest of the work. That's a good quality, if you have kind of a synergy between a couple of guys, I think that's definitely a good thing.”

Erik Spoelstra spoke about Kasparas Jakucionis’ vision and how he and Kel’el Ware have a “natural connection.” #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/oNGijk2tp1 — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) October 9, 2025

Ware will continue to answer Spoelstra's challengers throughout the preseason with the next game on Sunday against the Orlando Magic.