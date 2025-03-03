MIAMI – Before the Miami Heat take on the Washington Wizards on Monday night, the team looks to bounce back after the disappointing events of the night prior. As the Heat lost in a heartbreaker to the New York Knicks, one positive aspect was the performance of Kel'el Ware, though Erik Spoelstra wouldn't play him for a majority of the second half, leading some to scratch their heads.

Ware would have a dominant showing early as he was no doubt a physical presence that was wearing down on New York on both sides of the ball. By the end of the first half, he had 10 points (all dunks) to go along with six rebounds and a whopping five blocks, which is a career-high.

While Ware would start the second half and play 10 minutes, even having an exciting windmill dunk, he wouldn't play any significant time in the final period, which included Miami losing their double-digit lead and eventually losing in overtime.

He ended up finishing with 12 points, eight rebounds, and six blocks, as he spoke about Spoelstra's decision to not have him involved for much of the second half.

“I mean he’s the coach for a reason, and so, and I’m a rookie so I can’t say really say nothing about that,” Ware said. “His decision is his decision and I’m gonna go with it.”

Heat's Erik Spoelstra explains decision involving Kel'el Ware

Ware has been a mainstay in the Heat's starting lineup as of recently where he's in the frontcourt alongside captain Bam Adebayo, who scored 30 points in the Knicks loss. Spoelstra would be asked if the decision to not play Ware was because of an injury concern, which he would deny and attribute it to matching New York in terms of “perimeter stuff” as the opponent would try to shoot more threes.

“No, he was fine, you know, we're trying to match a little bit of the perimeter stuff,” Spoelstra said. “When we had a lead, I didn't want the threes, you know, to get to us. It wasn't necessarily anything that he was doing. They're going to put, you know, OG on Bam regardless.”

The rookie had been in a bit of a slump in terms of his impact on the floor before Sunday's game, which even Ware mentioned after the loss. He would acknowledge that he is “still learning” and is trying to get to that portion earlier in the season where he was an unstoppable force.

“I mean, I'm still learning, a rookie, so I just want to get better at being, you know, straight up, being tall, trying to affect the game,” Ware said. “And, you know, defensively more than I have been a little bit, trying to get back to how I was at the beginning of the season, just trying to go for everything, affect everything, and try to get many buckets as I can.”

Heat's Kel'el Ware on being benched in second half of win over Pacers

While Heat fans reacted positively to Ware's hot start against the Knicks, he had a different fate in the game before, which was Friday's win over the Indiana Pacers. After a forgettable first half, Ware would be benched by Spoelstra in the second in place of Alec Burks as the first-year player told ClutchPoints it fueled him to come out Sunday and perform at a high level.

“I mean, yeah, very game, you know, I sit back, I watch it, I try to learn from it and see where I can get better,” Ware said. “So, you know, it's a development process.”

At any rate, Miami still suffered the loss as it remains to be seen how Spoelstra plays Ware in the future with constant rotation changes. The Heat is 28-31 which puts them seventh in the Eastern Conference as they look to bounce back against Washington on Monday night.