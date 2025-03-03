ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're set for this next betting prediction and pick in the NBA as we head to the Eastern Conference for the continuation of this season series. The Washington Wizards will visit the Miami Heat for the second meeting between the two sides this season, Miami leading 1-0. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Wizards-Heat prediction and pick.

The Washington Wizards are currently last in the Eastern Conference, most recently beating the Charlotte Hornets 113-100. While they've gone 2-1 over their last three, they're coming in off a six-game losing streak and will be looking to get back on track with another win.

The Miami Heat are seventh in the Eastern Conference following their most recent 125-120 win over the Indiana Pacers. They've won three of their last five games, but lost five of their last six just previously. They'll face the New York Knicks before continuing this home stand against Washington.

Here are the Wizards-Heat NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Wizards-Heat Odds

Washington Wizards: +12 (-110)

Moneyline: +480

Miami Heat: -12 (-110)

Moneyline: -650

Over: 222.5 (-110)

Under: 222.5 (-110)

How To Watch Wizards vs. Heat

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

TV: Monumental Sports Network, NBA League Pass

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Wizards Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Washington Wizards impressed with another win over the last few days as new addition Khris Middleton was the main catalyst in their win over the Hornets. His 17 points matched Bilal Coulibaly's point total as the two combined for another 12 rebounds and nine assists. Alex Sarr chipped in with 10 points of his own and he's working on developing into the hopeful future of this franchise. Richaun Holmes has also been playing hard with 15 points in 22 minutes off the bench, so expect him to work inside during this game against an advantageous matchup.

Expand Tweet



The Washington Wizards also have Jordan Poole to lean on with his 21 PPG, extending that total to 26 points against the Brooklyn Nets. They may have lost by 20 points the first time they saw this Wizards team, but they've been playing much more fluidly on the offensive end. Still, they're just 26-32 ATS this season while going 11-15 ATS on the road, so they'll have to tighten on defense and find offense at a high clip if they want to compete in this one.

Why the Heat Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Miami Heat have won back-t0-back games following team-high scoring performances from Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson. They've both scored 20+ points in the last two games and have boosted this team from an offensive standpoint. On the other end, Kel'el Ware has notched double-digit rebounding totals in three of the last four games, so expect him to continue having a mismatch in the paint against a Wizards team lacking identity.

Expand Tweet



The Miami Heat ranks sixth in the NBA with 34.1 RPG while also ranking sixth in fewest turnovers per game with 12.8. Jaime Jacquez has been a great playmaker for them off the bench and in late-game situations, oftentimes putting the pass ahead of his own shot attempt. Because of this, the Heat are able to flow within their offense and wait for the best shot available, so expect their shot selection to be methodical as they try to run this Wizards team off their floor.

Final Wizards-Heat Prediction & Pick

The Wizards and Heat will meet for the second time this season following a previous 20-point win by the Miami Heat. Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro are heating up from the field and Herro has been averaging more than 20 points over his last 20 games. The Wizards still have a chance to keep up the scoring pace alongside Miami, but it'll be tough for them to sustain that during all four quarters.

For our final betting prediction and pick, we're going to roll with the Miami Heat to cover the spread at home.

Final Wizards-Heat Prediction & Pick: Miami Heat -12 (-110)