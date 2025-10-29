As the Miami Heat continue to deal with the fallout from the Terry Rozier situation, where the guard was arrested last Thursday as part of the FBI's gambling probe, the latest development in the timeline of events is an interesting one. With rumors surrounding the Heat and Rozier, there has been an update in Rozier's financial situation that could potentially impact the team.

While the NBA announced that Rozier would be put on immediate leave, while still being paid, there is a catch, as he won't be while awaiting trial, according to The Miami Herald. However, the league is “permitting” Miami to take Rozier's salary and put it into an “escrow account.”

“In a departure from previous league policy, the Heat will not be required to pay Terry Rozier while he is on NBA leave awaiting trial after being charged with involvement in a gambling scandal, two sources confirmed,” The Miami Herald wrote.

“According to the NBA labor agreement, players placed on leave continue to be paid, but the NBA is permitting the Heat to place Rozier’s salary in an escrow account, pending the resolution of his legal case,” The Miami Herald continued.

In terms of how that affects the Heat and their cap space, the team will not receive “immediate cap relief” due to the change of Rozier's financial situation, though the team “is in ongoing discussions” with the NBA about it,

Heat's Terry Rozier also dealt with IRS tax debt

Article Continues Below

While the Heat continue to deal with the effects of Rozier's arrest, Bobby Marks would say that there are no implications regarding the roster or the luxury tax with the latest news. Miami is still just under the tax line and has an open spot, but Rozier is also dealing with the IRS, which was facing a “$8 million tax” debt, via Paula Lavigne and David Purdum of ESPN.

“The same year Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier was alleged to have manipulated his performance in an NBA game as part of gambling schemes, he was facing an $8 million tax lien from the Internal Revenue Service, according to county clerk records obtained by ESPN,” the article writes.

“The IRS filed the $8,218,211 federal income tax lien in Broward County, Florida, where Rozier has a residence, in November 2023,” the article continued. “The lien would have been filed after past due notices were sent to the taxpayer, according to Florida tax attorney Steven N. Klitzner.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen what happens to Rozier, as anything that impacts the Heat is likely not to come for a long time.