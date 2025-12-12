Mike Evans made his much-anticipated return for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night, hauling in his first catch since suffering a collarbone injury in Week 7, a 12-yard gain that got the crowd to its feet.

Evans lined up on a short-to-intermediate route, and quarterback Baker Mayfield hit him in stride for the first down, a tidy little moment that felt bigger than its box-score value. The play capped a careful reintroduction. Coaches kept his snaps limited and dialed up clearer looks to get him back in rhythm without risking a setback.

Mike Evans first catch since injury. Baker Mayfield finds his boy, Mike Evans for the first down catch, welcome back 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Blsi3pd2Rp — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) December 12, 2025

Tampa Bay needed the lift. The Buccaneers have battled injuries across their receiving corps this season, and getting Evans, a proven chain mover and red-zone threat, back, even on a pitch count, changes how defenses must approach them. Opponents can’t simply tilt coverage to Chris Godwin or crowd the middle with safeties; Evans commands attention every time he runs a route.

Mayfield started with modest numbers but looked more comfortable targeting his veterans once Evans checked in. The connection was short, efficient, and exactly the kind of possession play the Bucs need in close games. If Evans stays healthy and climbs past limited snaps, Tampa Bay’s passing attack suddenly looks less one-dimensional. Especially with Emeka Egbuka suffering a mid season slump in productivity, any contribution Evans can make will be more than welcome for the Bucs.

This wasn’t a comeback celebration so much as a pragmatic step forward. For a Buccaneers team still fighting for seeding in the NFC South, that’s the kind of small win that can add up.