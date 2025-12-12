Watching the NFL is fun because you get to see things you don't see every day. Exhibit A: Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea making a cameo appearance on the offense unit.

The Buccaneers hosted the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday at Raymond James Stadium, and Vea helped the team get on the board late in the opening quarter.

With only 1:41 to go on second and goal, the bruising enforcer was tapped to help hold down the fort as Tampa Bay tried to get to the end zone. The unique ploy worked, as Vea, doubling as a fullback, aided in clearing the way for Shawn Tucker for the touchdown.

Vita Vea leading the way for 6️⃣

While it's not the first time the Buccaneers—or even other teams—have used a defensive tackle on an offensive play, it's still entertaining to watch.

Even fans had to share their thoughts on X.

“The Vita Loca motive,” said @BrandenHart1.

“Damn, got a flashback. Vita reminded me of Lorenzo Neal for a second, blocking for Alstott. LOL,” observed @Yuccax36.

“Better than the tush push, I won’t lie,” added @BucsFanOfPain.

“Everybody knows and can’t stop it,” wrote @AjokeRIGHTer.

“That's hilarious,” posted @LeshV18.

The 30-year-old Vea continues to be a key piece for the Buccaneers in his eighth year. The two-time Pro Bowler is arguably the team's best defender, displaying his rare combination of size and speed every week.

As of writing, Tampa Bay is ahead of Atlanta, 10-7, in the second quarter.

The Buccaneers are looking to get back on track, as they have lost four of their last five assignments.