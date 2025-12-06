Georgia football is enjoying a phenomenal season. Currently the No. 3-ranked team in the nation, Georgia has a stake to the best team in college football claim. They are 11-1 and will surely be a favorite in the College Football Playoffs. Yet, the Bulldogs have to get past the No. 9-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide to put a cap on a successful season and win another SEC Championship.

Ahead of the much-anticipated showdown between SEC powerhouses, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart joined ESPN's College Gameday to preview the game and share his thoughts on the SEC Championship matchup. However, things turned awkward when eccentric host Pat McAfee tried to get Smart to bark like a dog in front of the home crowd at the Mercedes Benz Superdome in Georgia.

Out of the blue, McAfee asked Smart, “Do you bark at people?”

Smart quickly responded, “No,” to which McAfee retorted, “Why not?” As if that was not uncomfortable enough, McAfee then barks in Smart's face, leading the head coach to say, “That's your thing,” before letting out a small smile. Although Smart did not give McAfee what he wanted, he stated, “I'll give a quick, go dawgs.”

.@PatMcAfeeShow was doing his best to get Kirby to bark with him 😂 pic.twitter.com/JGrbM67CpH — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 6, 2025

Surrounded by his peers, McAfee continued the charade, asking Smart if he has a “good bark.” Smart, seemingly done with the bit, tells McAfee, “I've never been a good barker.” In one last attempt to make the Georgia Bulldogs' coach break, McAfee barks in his face three more times to the tune of Smart saying, “Absolutely not.”

McAfee is a popular guy who can rally most crowds. But on the eve before Georgia's biggest game of the season, Smart clearly had no interest in returning any of McAfee's requests. Keep in mind, Smart is a two-time National Championship-winning head coach and is looking for a third. Imagine the visual of Smart barking into a camera on the precipice of the SEC Championship.