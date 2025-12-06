The Penn State football team finally has a new head coach, after hiring Matt Campbell on Friday. Campbell leaves Iowa State after a solid tenure as the Cyclones head coach. Penn State athletic director Pat Kraft is overjoyed to have found his new coach.

“Coach Campbell is, without a doubt, the right leader at the right time for Penn State Football,” Kraft said, per On3.

Penn State spent months looking for a coach, after firing James Franklin. The Nittany Lions swung and missed on several power 4 coaches including Curt Cignetti, Mike Elko, Matt Rhule and Kalani Sitake.

Campbell took Iowa State to the Big 12 championship game during the 2020 and 2024 seasons. He had coached in Ames since the 2016 season, winning close to 60 percent of his games there.

“He is a stellar coach with a proven track record of success and his values, character and approach to leading student-athletes to success on and off the field align perfectly with the traditions and values of Penn State,” Kraft added in a statement, per ESPN.

Iowa State quickly replaced Campbell by hiring Washington State coach Jimmy Rogers.

Matt Campbell will be given resources to win at Penn State

Campbell will try and make the College Football Playoff for the first time as head coach, while leading the Nittany Lions. He previously coached at Toledo before heading to Iowa State.

Penn State was the last power 4 program still looking for a head coach this offseason. The Nittany Lions struggled to find a replacement for Franklin, and refused to promote interim coach Terry Smith. Smith is remaining on staff.

“Former Penn State interim coach Terry Smith agreed to a four-year deal to stay on staff and work with Campbell, sources told (Pete) Thamel, confirming a report by Inside the Lions. Smith is a Penn State graduate who has been a linchpin on the school's staff for the past 12 seasons. The Nittany Lions won their final three Big Ten games this year to become bowl-eligible at 6-6 under Smith,” ESPN reported.

Penn State finished the 2025 regular season with a 6-6 record, making them bowl eligible. The Nittany Lions won three consecutive games at the end of the campaign over Michigan State, Nebraska and Rutgers.