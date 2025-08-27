Serbia is one of the favorites to win this year's EuroBasket tournament. After a strong showing against Team USA in the Olympics, Serbia enters the event with a lot of positive momentum. They also have one of the best duos in international play in Nikola Jokic and Bogdan Bogdanovic. However, Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic emerged as a star in the opening game.

Serbia dominated Estonia 98-64 in their first taste of EuroBasket this year. Jokic and Bogdanovic each scored 11 points to go along with seven assists. The Nuggets center was three dimes shy of a triple double. However, Jovic had a breakout performance, pacing the team with 18 points in a dominant performance. He scored 12 of those points in a nearly flawless first quarter.

Nikola Jovic is FLAMING in the 1st Quarter with 12 points 🤯 (via @EuroBasket)pic.twitter.com/EOqxOw5VI9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

If Jovic, Jokic, and Bogdanovic all play at their best, there are few countries who can stand against Serbia on the international stage. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece had a dominant EuroBasket opener as well, but Serbia's depth gives them a big advantage over the majority of their competition.

This isn't the first time that Jovic stole attention from Jokic, either. The Heat forward has had fans mistaking him for the former MVP with his standout games in Miami over the past couple of seasons. It looks like he is ready to take the next step and be one of the faces of the Serbian national team for years to come. If he continues to dominate as a scorer, he and his team are dangerous.

Jokic's dominance has earned praise around the world, even from his own teammates. Until he retires, the All-NBA big man is the hub that Serbia runs through in international competition. Winning a EuroBasket title sets the team up well for a good showing in the 2028 Olympics. Jokic and Co. fell just short against Team USA despite great games from Bogdanovic and others.

The show that Jovic put on against Estonia might only be the beginning. If he keeps it up, the title is Serbia's to lose.