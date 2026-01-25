In the Miami Heat's dominant win over the Utah Jazz on Saturday, 147-116, it was fueled by a team meeting with Erik Spoelstra and the coaching staff that led to the great outing, which translated to young forward Nikola Jovic. As Jovic had gone through a brutal Heat stretch earlier in the season, his recent performances have regressed, with the hope that Saturday can be the start of something great.

Looking at Jovic's outing in Utah, he would record 23 points off the bench, where he shot six of 12 from the field, three of six from beyond the arc, to go along with three rebounds and a +9 on the floor. Speaking after the game, he would say that a “trust” in himself led to the impactful performance.

“I just trust in my work,” Jovic said, via video from the team, posted to X, formerly Twitter, by user HeatCulture. “I think it’s as simple as that, I think the team needed me; I felt responsible for some of the losses, and I just wanted to show people that I’m worth it.”

Nikola Jovic on bouncing back from his slump tonight: “I just trust in my work, it’s simple as that. The team needed me, I feel responsible for some of the losses and I just wanted to show people that I’m worth it…” We just want consistent Niko. pic.twitter.com/6cd7xAIiqS — 𝙃𝙚𝙖𝙩𝘾𝙪𝙡𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙚 (@WadexFlash) January 25, 2026

One player who was glad to see the hopeful progression of the 22-year-old was team captain Bam Adebayo, who racked in another impeccable game with 26 points and 15 rebounds. He emphasized how Jovic is at his best when his mind is “free of clutter.”

“It's always good to see Niko [Jovic] and that type of mindset where he's free of clutter, and being able to make plays and just, you know, have that type of energy about himself,” Adebayo said.

Bam on Nikola Jovic bouncing back tonight: “It’s always good to see Niko in that type of mindset when he’s free of the clutter — being able to make plays and have that type of energy about itself.” Niko just gotta stop overthinking and play with confidence. https://t.co/UAqw3knX6Z pic.twitter.com/BMwuzh2KYK — 𝙃𝙚𝙖𝙩𝘾𝙪𝙡𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙚 (@WadexFlash) January 25, 2026

Article Continues Below

Heat's Erik Spoelstra on Nikola Jovic's progress

With the Heat looking to overcome its concerning January trend of being unable to win consecutive games, it'll take the whole team, including Jovic, to gain consistency. His unlinear growth is one that a lot of players go through, as head coach Erik Spoelstra says.

“I don't think we need to over exaggerate, like, the process, this is what a lot of players go through, and he just has to stay the course,” Spoelstra said. “He'll be just fine, and it was probably really good for him see the ball go in…he's important to what we're trying to do. And so we'll stay the course with it. And these are great opportunities for growth.”

Spo on Niko: "This is what a lot of player go through. He just has to stay the course. He'll be just fine… he's important to what we're trying to do. We'll stay the course with it and these are great opportunities for growth." pic.twitter.com/GLpqU6kQRd — Naveen Ganglani (@naveenganglani) January 25, 2026

Miami looks to end the road trip on a good note with Sunday's game against the Phoenix Suns.