An offseason of change has led to renewed optimism for the New York Mets. While star shortstop Francisco Lindor rehabs from a broken hamate bone in his left hand, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza had an update on his recovery. According to MLB insider Mark Feinsand, Mendoza said Lindor could be back by Opening Day, yet it's “still too early” to tell.

“I think we're still too early; it's hard to tell right now, especially knowing Lindor,” Mendoza stated to the press, including Feinsand, on Sunday. “This is a guy that I wouldn't be surprised if he comes in a week before we have to break and he says, ‘Hey, I'm ready to go.’”

Lindor underwent surgery for the injury a few weeks ago. Getting one of their clubhouse leaders back in time for Opening Day would be a massive boon for the Mets. Following last season's disappointing conclusion, New York overhauled its roster. This included saying goodbye to long-time lineup fixtures, such as first baseman Pete Alonso and outfielder Brandon Nimmo. While Lindor continues his rehab, who will the Mets turn to at shortstop in his absence?

Mets have backup plan in case Francisco Lindor can't go on Opening Day

Article Continues Below

While Lindor's presence will be missed in the lineup, former top prospect Ronny Mauricio should be able to replace him. At least on an interim basis, if not a bit longer. Mauricio hasn't hit the heights that many in the Mets organization have expected him to reach. However, he hasn't received too many big-league chances.

If Lindor can get back in time for Opening Day, then he should be able to return to his place at the heart of the Mets lineup. While team owner Steve Cohen has said there will never be a captain while he owns the franchise, Lindor and outfielder Juan Soto essentially serve that function. In their quest to return to postseason baseball, having both superstars ready to go can only help the Mets accomplish many of their goals in 2026.