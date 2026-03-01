The New York Giants are ready to make some big changes this offseason. New York started off strong by hiring John Harbaugh at head coach. Now the next step is making some roster upgrades before the 2026 season. One surprising prospect could be on New York's radar in the first round.

The Giants met with Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love at the NFL Scouting Combine, per insider Art Stapleton.

Stapleton explained why New York selecting Love is not a farfetched idea in a recent article on NorthJersey.com.

“Don't let good players stop you from drafting players with the potential to be great,” one NFL talent evaluator told Stapleton when discussing where Love would land in the draft. “Jeremiyah Love should be at or near the top of everybody's board.”

The elephant in the room is the fact that New York already has Cam Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy Jr. at running back. That said, Stapleton noted that league sources indicated that New York is privately open to pursuing productive running backs in free agency.

Stapleton also pointed to comments Giants GM Joe Schoen made about position value to suggest a Love pick is possible.

Article Continues Below

“Have I evolved? Yes. Do I like it? No,” Schoen said with a wry smile. “But you think about what Malik [Nabers] would get on the open market, or, you know, even Jaxson, or Abdul [Carter], you get a surplus value from taking those players where you took them. And yeah, there's some positions where you don't get the benefit of that. But does that mean I won't take a player because of that? No. I'll take the best player available.”

Love would certainly be worthy of an early first-round pick. He was one of the best backs in college football in 2025, racking up 1,652 scrimmage yards and 21 touchdowns. Love also finished third in Heisman voting.

Love proved himself at the combine too, putting up times of 4.36 and 4.37 seconds in the 40-yard dash.

It will be interesting to see if the idea of Love joining the Giants gains traction throughout the offseason.