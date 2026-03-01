Throughout his time in the spotlight, New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston has been known for his passionate speeches. Now, Winston has taken his motivational talents to the IndyCar track.

Before Dennis Hauger made his IndyCar debut, he got some words of encouragement from the quarterback. As usual, Winston found a way to get everyone within an earshot fired up, via IndyCar on Fox.

“Age ain't nothing but a number,” Winston started. “You were built for this moment. Look at your team, everyone who helped you get to this point is intentional. The reason that you're here right now. I don't care if this is your first race, I don't care if you're a rookie. You have put in the work, your dedication is going to allow you to do your very best today. You better believe that.”

Article Continues Below

Winston wasn't done with his antics during his IndyCar appearance. At one point, he took over the broadcast, stealing the mic from Jack Harvey of Fox.

GIVE HIM THE MIC! @Jaboowins takes over the grid walk from @jack_harvey93. pic.twitter.com/xwNtvyAkwa — INDYCAR on FOX (@IndyCarOnFOX) March 1, 2026

Ultimately, Jameis is just being Jameis. Fans know what to expect from his personality at this point. It wouldn't be shocking to see him jump immediately into media based on how much of a character he is.

But for now, the Giants are just hoping Winston helps starter Jaxson Dart reach his potential. In this situation, Dart would be Hauger. Winston knows the expectations that will be coming the starting quarterback's way. If he is ready to compete and believes in himself, his backup will remain confident in Dart's abilities.