The Philadelphia 76ers (32-26) host the Miami Heat (31-28) on Thursday night at Xfinity Mobile Arena. They come into this game off the back of wins against the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Indiana Pacers, and will look to add to the recent momentum.

As per the official injury report, Joel Embiid, who starred in the game against Indiana, has been listed as probable as he manages right knee recovery and right shin soreness. The Sixers will already be without Paul George due to a league suspension, making Embiid's presence critical despite the long bill of injuries the Miami Heat are themselves dealing with.

The Heat lost during their latest outing against the Milwaukee Bucks but have managed three wins in their last four games.

Joel Embiid injury status vs. Heat

Embiid can be expected to suit up for what is a crucial game for Philadelphia. Embiid recently returned to the floor after missing five consecutive games, posting 27 points, six rebounds and five assists on 11-17 shooting.

The Sixers currently hold the No. 6 seed in the East (the final guaranteed playoff spot), sitting just 1.5 games ahead of the No. 8 seed Heat. Miami won the first meeting back in November, meaning a Heat victory tonight would clinch the crucial head-to-head tiebreaker for the season series.

In addition to Paul George, who is suspended, the 76ers are confirmed to miss Johni Broone and Kelly Oubre Jr. for this game, with MarJon Beauchamp listed as doubtful. The Heat, in comparison, have bigger worries.

76ers injury report

Joel Embiid: Probable (Right Knee; Injury Management / Right Shin Soreness)

Paul George: Out (League Suspension)

Johni Broome: Out (Right Knee; Meniscus Tear)

MarJon Beauchamp: Doubtful (G League – Two-Way)

Kelly Oubre Jr.: Available (Left Knee; Injury Recovery – Brace)

Heat injury report

Davion Mitchell: Questionable (Head; Illness)

Terry Rozier: Out (Not With Team)

Nikola Jovic: Out (Lower Back; Injury Management)

Tyler Herro: Available (Right Costochondral; Injury to the Ribs)

Keshad Johnson: Available (Left Knee; Soreness)

Pelle Larsson: Available (Left 3rd Mallet; Finger)

Norman Powell: Available (Low Back; Tightness)

Dru Smith: Available (Left Calf; Soreness)

Andrew Wiggins: Available (Left Toe; Inflammation)