Norman Powell created an amazing highlight during the Miami Heat's matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night.

Powell is going through the 11th season of his NBA career, his first with the Heat. He has embraced unique roles with three different teams, this time standing out as one of Miami's top scorers.

His scoring ability has garnered acclaim throughout the league, being a sneaky scorer that opposing teams have to be wary of. That much was the case during Miami's duel with Brooklyn. His highlight took place in the final seconds of the first half when he fired from halfcourt as the shot was successful, showing off his range in convincing fashion.

NORMAN POWELL BEATS THE BUZZER FROM HALFCOURT 😱🚨 pic.twitter.com/CvUndR1mcN — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

How Norman Powell, Heat played against Nets

It was a great halfcourt shot for Norman Powell to pull off as he led the Heat to a 106-95 win over the Nets.

The game was close throughout the first three quarters as Miami only led 77-73. It wasn't until the fourth period when the Heat made big plays down the stretch, outscoring Brooklyn 29-22 in the last 12 minutes of regulation.

Shot selection and free throws made the difference in this matchup. The Heat prevailed in both categories by making 46% of their total shots, including 32% from three, while converting 15 free throws. It wasn't the same for the Nets as they made 39% of their total attempts, including 22% from deep, while knocking down just eight shots at the line.

Five players scored in double-digits for Miami in the win, including Powell. He led the team with 24 points, five rebounds, three steals, and two assists. He shot 8-of-14 from the field, including 3-of-5 from beyond the arc, and 5-of-6 from the free-throw line. Kel'el Ware came next with 22 points and 12 rebounds, Jaime Jaquez Jr. had 19 points and five rebounds, while Andrew Wiggins and Davion Mitchell provided 10 points each.

Miami improved to a 15-12 record on the season, holding the seventh spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are even with the Philadelphia 76ers for sixth place while trailing the Orlando Magic and Boston Celtics by 0.5 games.

The Heat will look forward to their next matchup, remaining on the road. They face the Celtics on Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. ET.