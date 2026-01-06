There is no spinning it, reframing it, or softening the language anymore. The Las Vegas Raiders hit rock bottom in 2025. Sometimes, though, that’s exactly where a franchise needs to be before it can rebuild with clarity. Armed with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Raiders finally control their own destiny again. According to the PFF mock draft simulator, Las Vegas unsurprisingly uses that leverage to chase a franchise quarterback. As such, they can begin reconstructing a roster that collapsed under its own weight.

Season recap

The Raiders finished the 2025 NFL season with a paltry 3-14 record. That locked in the top pick and closed the book on one of the most disastrous campaigns in franchise history. What was supposed to be a stabilizing year under head coach Pete Carroll quickly devolved into chaos. Carroll was dismissed immediately after the season. Now, the Raiders extended their playoff win drought to 23 years. Their offense also finished dead last in points per game.

Quarterback play was at the center of the collapse. Geno Smith led the league with 17 interceptions. He frequently put an already overmatched defense in impossible positions. Still, even in the wreckage, there were glimmers of hope. Tight end Brock Bowers earned Pro Bowl honors. He looked like a legitimate offensive cornerstone. Meanwhile, Ashton Jeanty flashed enough explosiveness to suggest the Raiders may already have a functional run-game foundation. Everything else, however, was negotiable.

Draft needs

The Raiders enter the 2026 NFL Draft with needs at almost every position group. At the top of the list is quarterback. Las Vegas has cycled through stopgaps for years. The lack of long-term answers under center has poisoned every rebuild attempt before it could take hold. Beyond quarterback, the offense desperately needs help at wide receiver and along the offensive line to protect whoever ends up starting.

Defensively, the problems are just as severe. The Raiders struggled to stop the run, generate turnovers, and hold up in coverage. Upgrades are required at defensive interior, linebacker, and cornerback. With the No. 1 overall pick and multiple premium selections, this draft really is about identifying players who can become pillars of the next era.

Here we'll try to look at and discuss the Raiders' 3-round mock draft based on the PFF 2026 NFL mock draft simulator.

Round 1, pick 1: QB Dante Moore, Oregon

With the top pick, Las Vegas swings for the most important position in football They will select Dante Moore over Indiana's Fernando Mendoza. Moore is widely viewed as the best pure passer in the 2026 draft class. That alone makes him worthy of serious No. 1 overall consideration. He processes coverages quickly, attacks vertically with confidence, and can make throws that only a handful of quarterbacks at any level attempt.

The concerns are real, though. Moore’s short-area accuracy has been inconsistent at times. His lighter frame also raises durability questions. That's especially true for a franchise that hasn’t exactly excelled at offensive line protection. This is not a plug-and-play savior. Moore needs structure, protection, and patience. That said, if the Raiders commit to building around him properly, his ceiling is unmistakably that of a franchise quarterback who can redefine the offense for a decade.

Round 2, pick 36: CB Keith Abney II, Arizona State

After securing their quarterback, the Raiders pivot to defense with Keith Abney II. Abney brings toughness, communication skills, and versatility to a secondary that lacked all three in 2025. His best work comes in zone coverage. That's where he reads quarterbacks well and positions himself effectively to contest throws.

Abney isn’t a blazing-speed corner, though. That limits his margin for error in pure man coverage against vertical threats. Still, his willingness to tackle and his competitive edge fit exactly what Las Vegas has been missing on the perimeter. For a defense that struggled to get off the field and finish plays, Abney represents a stabilizing presence rather than a boom-or-bust gamble.

Round 3, pick 67: CB Chandler Rivers, Duke

Las Vegas doubles down on the secondary with Chandler Rivers. His tape screams reliability. Rivers plays with discipline and anticipation. He rarely wastes movement and consistently leverages receivers into unfavorable positions. He’s comfortable playing outside or sliding inside to the slot. Rivers gives the Raiders flexibility in sub-packages.

Sure, Rivers lacks ideal length and elite twitch. However, his football intelligence compensates for those limitations. He will give up occasional plays simply because of physical mismatches. On the flip side, he also brings consistency and awareness. Those were sorely absent from the Raiders’ defense in 2025.

Setting a direction

This three-round haul doesn’t fix everything. It isn’t supposed to, though. What it does is establish a clear direction. The Raiders bet on a quarterback with legitimate franchise upside. Afterwards, they immediately invest in defensive competence on the back end. It’s a foundational draft, not a cosmetic one.

For a franchise that has spent years chasing shortcuts, this approach feels overdue. Las Vegas should commit to developing Moore, protecting him properly, and continuing to add defensive talent. With that, this draft could be remembered as the moment the Raiders finally started building with intent.