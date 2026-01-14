The tension boiled over in the second half between the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns at Kaseya Center after Norman Powell and Dillon Brooks got into it.

Brooks was going for a layup in the third quarter when he and Powell collided. Brooks appeared to have shoved Powell, who did not appreciate the act. He wanted to charge at Brooks before being held back by teammates.

Brooks was whistled for a technical foul, his 15th of the season.

Dillon Brooks SHOVED Norman Powell and got a tech 💀 pic.twitter.com/v5xX8bMc9D — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) January 14, 2026

Article Continues Below

The incident lit a fire under Powell and the Heat, as they staved off the Suns, 127-121, and improved to 21-19.

Powell had 27 points, five rebounds, and three assists. Bam Adebayo led the scoring with 29 points on 11-of-15 shooting, while adding nine rebounds, four assists, and two steals.

Brooks, meanwhile, tallied a team-high 25 points on top of four rebounds, and two steals. He, however, struggled from the field, shooting just 11-of-24, including 1-of-10 from beyond the arc. Devin Booker chipped in 24 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists.

The Suns fell to 24-16.