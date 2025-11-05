It's not an NBA game if Dillon Brooks is not involved in any shape or form—even if he's wearing street clothes. The Phoenix Suns visited the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Tuesday, but Brooks sat out the contest due to a core injury.

Still, Brooks made his presence felt on the bench. But in a bad way. With less than three minutes left in the game, and the Warriors leading by just nine points, 114-105, Brooks was whistled for a technical foul after barking at the referees.

Stephen Curry was at the line to shoot two free throws when Brooks was T'd up, eliciting a sly laugh from Draymond Green and loud jeers from the fans.

Dillon Brooks, in street clothes on the Suns' bench, gets T'd up late 👀pic.twitter.com/Gv0c1STIle — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

The fact that Brooks was wearing sunglasses only made everything even more, um, surreal?

The 29-year-old enforcer has embraced being the villain since entering the NBA in 2017. He was traded by the Houston Rockets to the Suns, along with Jalen Green, in the offseason in a seven-team deal centered around Kevin Durant.

Article Continues Below

Brooks has only played three games this season due to his core injury, averaging 19.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 2.7 steals in over 30 minutes per game.

The Suns eventually bowed to the Warriors, 118-107, to fall to 3-5.

Devin Booker led Phoenix with a game-high 38 points on 13-of-24 shooting from the field.

Golden State, which lost Jimmy Butler to a back injury in the first half, was spearheaded by Curry, who had 28 points, including five three-pointers. They improved to 5-3 and remained undefeated at home.