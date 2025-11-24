With Miami Heat star Tyler Herro expected to make his season debut on Monday night against the Dallas Mavericks, it marks a much-anticipated moment for the team as the guard joins a team that has been impressing to start the season. As rumors pointed to Monday being the day that Herro returns for the Heat, the latest injury report from the team does have bad news with it.

While Herro has been upgraded to “questionable” for the first time this season, Miami's leading scorer in Norman Powell, will miss the contest due to a left groin strain. Despite it being different, Powell had missed a handful of games earlier in the season with a groin injury.

Though Powell would play 29 minutes on Sunday in the 127-117 win over the Philadelphia 76ers and score a game-high 32 points, the game before had some cause for concern.

Heat's Norman Powell has had a groin injury just recently

In the Heat's blowout win over the Chicago Bulls in an NBA Cup group play game last Friday, he would leave towards the end of the first quarter with what was a groin injury. Though coming back into the game later and playing well, one would have to imagine it's the same issue, with the team listing it also as a left groin strain in that game.

ClutchPoints would be told that Powell received an MRI revealing the injury after Sunday's game, as there isn't a timetable yet for when he'll return. Powell has been excellent for Miami this season after being acquired via trade in the offseason, leading the team with 25.4 points per game.

Fans were excited to see the backcourt duo of Herro and Powell, though that will have to be delayed for the time being. Besides Powell, the Heat will also miss some key pieces to the rotation, like Andrew Wiggins (left hip flexor strain) and Nikola Jovic (right hip impingement), who have missed the last two and three games, respectively.

Fans are expected to get Herro's debut on Monday against the Mavericks, one would have to imagine on a minutes restriction, as Miami is 11-6, looking for their fifth straight win.