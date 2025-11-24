Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is about to make his first appearance on the court in the 2025-26 NBA season, with Shams Charania of ESPN reporting that the former Kentucky Wildcats star is set to make his much-awaited return to action this Monday versus the Dallas Mavericks at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

“Miami Heat All-Star Tyler Herro plans to make his season debut on Monday against the Dallas Mavericks at home, barring setback, sources tell ESPN. Herro underwent ankle surgery in late September and now returns to a Heat team that improved to 11-6 after its fourth straight win,” Charania shared via a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

Herro, who will turn 26 years old in January, is someone the Heat can certainly use to bolster their league-leading scoring attack further. On the season, the Heat are averaging 124.9 points per game while shooting 48.2 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from behind the arc thorugh 17 games.

But it might also take some time for Herro to get back to his usual game form after such a long layoff. Nevertheless, it's great news for Miami and its fans that he's about to join the team on the court.

In the 2024-25 campaign, Herro earned his first career NBA All-Star nod and finished that season with averages of 23.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists, while posting a 56.3 effective field goal percentage for Miami that made the playoffs for the sixth consecutive year.

The Heat will enter the date with Dallas in South Beach on a four-game win streak and with an 11-6 record. In their most recent outing, they defeated the Philadelphia 76ers on the road, 127-117, on Sunday.