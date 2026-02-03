The Miami Heat are no stranger to blockbuster moves under Pat Riley. After all Shaquille O'Neal and LeBron James arrived to South Beach as free agents. Does that mean Giannis Antetokounmpo is gearing up to become Miami bound?

Teams like the Philadelphia 76ers, New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors are linked to the perennial All-Star. However, Riley went viral with some notable moves that have fans thinking Antetokounmpo will wear a Heat jersey soon.

Pat Riley is living his best life. 🤣🔥 (via @HeatCulture13) pic.twitter.com/jenDWj5S3y — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 3, 2026

Seeing Riley that happy and moving around sometimes sends this smoke signal: The president of the Heat just completing a big move.

All the more reason Antetokounmpo to Miami isn't out of the woods yet.

Heat ‘made sense' for Giannis Antetokounmpo before

Article Continues Below

Miami rose as a contender for the “Greek Freak” long before the NBA Trade Deadline reached its final week.

NBA insider Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints revealed why the Heat looked like a prime fit back on Dec. 11.

“We've seen Pat Riley holding off assets through the years. They didn't offer up everything that they could for Kevin Durant. They've been quiet when other stars have become available,” Siegel began. “And there was obviously the talk with Damien Lillard, would he be an option for them? Would they go all in for him? They've kind of held back and waited for that big star to become available?”

Siegel answered with: “Well, he could be available over the course of the next three weeks, and that's Giannis Antetokounmpo.”

It's clear there's a disconnect between the NBA Finals winner Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee in recent weeks. Now a Riley “living his best life” could mean he just completed a blockbuster deal. This time for the 10-time NBA All-Star.