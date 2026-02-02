As the 2026 NBA trade deadline nears, this week's power rankings are all about intel surrounding all 30 teams and where they stand. All eyes continue to be on Giannis Antetokounmpo, especially since a decision for him to stay or be traded will have a domino effect on the rest of the trade landscape.

Teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder, Detroit Pistons, San Antonio Spurs, and Denver Nuggets have all proven to be real title threats to this point at the top of the power rankings, but even they would be impacted by a mega Giannis trade at the deadline.

Still, plenty of other, small moves exist before the trade deadline, which is why Antetokounmpo is not the only domino that will this week.

Several teams are operating as buyers and looking to improve their playoff outlook. We have already seen the Cleveland Cavaliers, Sacramento Kings, and Chicago Bulls come together for a multi-team trade involving key talents like Keon Ellis and De'Andre Hunter, so which team is next in line to pull off a trade?

Here are the latest NBA power rankings with intel and rumors for all 30 teams around the league ahead of the Feb. 5 trade deadline.

Previous 2025-26 NBA Power Rankings: Week 14 | Week 13 | Week 12 | Week 11 | Week 10 | Week 9 | Week 8 | Week 7 | Week 6 | Week 5 | Week 4 | Week 3 | Week 2 | Week 1 | Week 0 (Preseason) | Offseason

1. Oklahoma City Thunder (-)

2025-26 Record: 39-11 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. NOP (W9), at MIN (L12), at DEN (W10)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. ORL (2/3), at SAS (2/4), vs. HOU (2/7)

Do not expect really any action from the Thunder before the trade deadline. Despite some talk that this team could explore the idea of adding another center, Sam Presti and the Thunder are simply waiting to have their full roster off the injury report. Rumors of OKC searching for a center were just talk among teams, given the Thunder's rough patch.

With Jalen Williams and others on the injury report, the Thunder have lost four of their last eight games. More tests will approach for the defending champions, as a final regular-season duel with the Spurs will take place on Wednesday.

2. Detroit Pistons (-)

2025-26 Record: 36-12 | Last Week's Schedule: at DEN (W2), at PHX (L18), at GSW (W7), vs. BKN (W53)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. DEN (2/3), vs. WAS (2/5), vs. NYK (2/6)

Although the Pistons have been mentioned in league circles as a team internally discussing the idea of pulling off a significant move, they too are expected to be dormant for the most part at the trade deadline. Trajan Langdon and the Pistons' front office to not intent on making any move that would disrupt the core of this roster around Cade Cunningham, especially given their success to this point.

If Detroit were to look into a big move, Jaden Ivey would be the key name they'd look to trade, but it's highly unlikely such a scenario develops. The Pistons have been on a heater lately, and they have not lost back-to-back games since the end of December. This team now holds a 5.5-game lead in the East standings.

3. San Antonio Spurs (-)

2025-26 Record: 33-16 | Last Week's Schedule: at HOU (W12), at CHA (L5), vs. ORL (W9)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. OKC (2/4), at DAL (2/5), vs. DAL (2/7)

The Spurs have alternated wins and losses over their last six games and have struggled to find consistent offensive production at times, which led to disappointing losses to the New Orleans Pelicans and Charlotte Hornets.

Before the trade deadline, the Spurs are said to be seeking extra frontcourt depth next to Victor Wembanyama and Luke Kornet. Jeremy Sochan is expected to be moved, and there has been chatter about possibly moving Kelly Olynyk as well for a key upgrade.

4. Denver Nuggets (+1)

2025-26 Record: 33-17 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. DET (L2), vs. BKN (W4), vs. LAC (W13), vs. OKC (L10)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at DET (2/3), at NYK (2/4), at CHI (2/7)

Since the Nuggets are about $400K above the luxury tax, their goal is to make a small salary dump move utilizing one of their recent draftees. Hunter Tyson is the likeliest player to be moved along with Denver's 2032 second-round pick. Although the Nuggets have discussed the idea of trading Zeke Nnaji with teams, there is simply no market for him since Denver lacks tradeable draft picks.

With Nikola Jokic back on the court, the Nuggets will continue to push forward and chase the Thunder for the top spot in the West.

5. New York Knicks (+4)

2025-26 Record: 31-18 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. SAC (W16), at TOR (W27), vs. POR (W30), vs. LAL (W12)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at WAS (2/3), vs. DEN (2/4), at DET (2/6), at BOS (2/8)

Amid all the talk of the New York Knicks pursuing Giannis Antetokounmpo, this simply doesn't appear feasible before the trade deadline. Karl-Anthony Towns' future is certainly worth keeping an eye on, especially if the Knicks fail to win the East and reach the NBA Finals this year.

Expect the Knicks to deal Guerschon Yabusele and another contract in the next 48 hours. Jose Alvarado, Yves Missi, Jeremy Sochan, and Naji Marshall are all players New York has pursued.

6. Houston Rockets (-2)

2025-26 Record: 30-17 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. MEM (W9), vs. SAS (L12), at ATL (W18), vs. DAL (W4)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at IND (2/2), vs. BOS (2/4), vs. CHA (2/5), at OKC (2/7)

With Steven Adams out for the year due to a severe ankle injury, the Houston Rockets are left with Clint Capela as their only backup big man behind Alperen Sengun. The Rockets, who are $1.2 million away from their first-apron hard cap, have been searching the market for a low-cost, experienced center for extra depth. Keep an eye on Philadelphia's Andre Drummond for Houston.

Since losing three straight games for the first time all season near the start of January, the Rockets have gone 8-3 and rank sixth in defensive rating during this span.

7. Minnesota Timberwolves (+6)

2025-26 Record: 31-19 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. GSW (W25), at DAL (W13), vs. OKC (W12), at MEM (W17)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at MEM (2/2), at TOR (2/4), vs. NOP (2/6), vs. LAC (2/8)

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been involved in discussions with the Bucks regarding Giannis, but their path to acquiring the two-time MVP is extremely tough since they hold no draft assets and would need to find suitors for Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle, and others. It is much more likely something could develop in the summer regarding Antetokounmpo and the Wolves.

Outside of talks for Giannis, the Timberwolves have been in discussions with several teams about adding an experienced guard who can both facilitate and be a secondary scorer next to Anthony Edwards. It would come as a surprise if the Timberwolves didn't make a trade for more backcourt depth at the deadline.

Malik Monk, Coby White, Tyus Jones, Ayo Dosunmu, and Collin Sexton are among the many guard targets for Minnesota.

8. Phoenix Suns (-1)

2025-26 Record: 30-20 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. BKN (W4), vs. DET (W18), vs. CLE (W13), vs. LAC (L24)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at POR (2/3), vs. GSW (2/5), vs. PHI (2/7)

Do not expect big changes from the Phoenix Suns, who have completely exceeded expectations through their first 50 games of the season. Jordan Ott is certainly at the forefront of the Coach of the Year race, and owner Mat Ishbia has no reason to pressure his front office into changing this roster in any way.

With that said, the Suns are $255K over the tax and can easily move below this mark by trading Nick Richards, who is on an expiring contract.

9. Boston Celtics (-1)

2025-26 Record: 31-18 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. POR (W8), vs. ATL (L11), vs. SAC (W19), vs. MIL (W28)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at DAL (2/3), at HOU (2/4), vs. MIA (2/6), vs. NYK (2/8)

Will the Boston Celtics trade Anfernee Simons for a major frontcourt upgrade? Despite Neemias Queta playing well in his role as a first-time starter for the Celtics, Brad Stevens and his front office continue to see what moves present themselves on the open market, using Simons' contract as an inflated trade exception.

Simons has played really well in Boston this year, but concerns about losing him in free agency to other teams with clear starting point guard needs could sway the Celtics' decision. What the Celtics do could drastically alter the East playoff picture, especially if they add a key name to be their starting center.

10. Cleveland Cavaliers (-)

2025-26 Record: 30-21 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. ORL (W16), vs. LAL (W30), at PHX (L13), at POR (W19)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at LAC (2/4), at SAC (2/7)

The Cleveland Cavaliers made the second trade of the 2025-26 NBA season on Saturday when they traded De'Andre Hunter to the Sacramento Kings for Keon Ellis and Dennis Schroder. It has become clear that Cleveland would like to move below the second apron, which is why they are attempting to move Lonzo Ball before Thursday.

There have also been talks coming out of Cleveland that Max Strus, who has not played this season after undergoing offseason foot surgery, is being shopped in trade talks by the Cavs. Could a big move be on the horizon this offseason for Cleveland? Maybe they will emerge as the ultimate Giannis suitors if he stays with the Bucks past Thursday.

11. Toronto Raptors (-5)

2025-26 Record: 30-21 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. NYK (L27), at ORL (L10), vs. UTA (W7)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. MIN (2/4), vs. CHI (2/5), vs. IND (2/8)

Whether or not the Toronto Raptors take a big swing and trade for Domantas Sabonis is a question many around the league continue to ponder. The Raptors have signaled that they are open to making another big trade at the deadline after acquiring Brandon Ingram last year, but there has been internal pushback from head coach Darko Rajakovic and All-Star Scottie Barnes to tear this team apart.

As it currently stands, Toronto is about $950K above the luxury tax and could simply move Ochai Agbaji to find a low-contract big man at the deadline for depth behind Jakob Poeltl.

12. Los Angeles Lakers (-1)

2025-26 Record: 29-19 | Last Week's Schedule: at CHI (W11), at CLE (L30), at WAS (W31), at NYK (L12)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at BKN (2/3), vs. PHI (2/5), vs. GSW (2/7)

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to be very up and down, but Austin Reaves is nearing his return from a calf injury that has sidelined him for several weeks. His return should give the Lakers the scoring punch they have been missing.

Still, Los Angeles has a bunch of expiring contracts to play around with and attempt to find a wing upgrade before the deadline. Now that De'Andre Hunter and Keon Ellis are off the board, the Lakers may have to attach one of their valuable future draft picks to get said player at the deadline.

13. Philadelphia 76ers (+2)

2025-26 Record: 27-21 | Last Week's Schedule: at CHA (L37), vs. MIL (W17), vs. SAC (W2), vs. NOP (W10)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at LAC (2/2), at GSW (2/3), at LAL (2/5), at PHX (2/7)

Another tax team that will be looking to make a move is the Philadelphia 76ers. Now that Paul George has been suspended for 25 games, the Sixers received a tax credit of over $5 million, resulting in them being just about $1.2 million above the luxury tax line.

The 76ers can easily move below this mark before Thursday by trading veteran center Andre Drummond, who has fallen out of the rotation and is making $5 million before becoming an unrestricted free agent in the summer.

14. Golden State Warriors (-2)

2025-26 Record: 27-23 | Last Week's Schedule: at MIN (L25), at UTA (W16), vs. DET (L7)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. PHI (2/3), at PHX (2/5), at LAL (2/7)

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the Golden State Warriors' only focus before the trade deadline. Joe Lacob has long dreamed of a scenario where he could pair Giannis with Stephen Curry, and that moment has come. Whether or not the Warriors have the best package for him comes down to what the Bucks actually want and if they decide to trade Giannis before Feb. 5.

Should Golden State strike out on acquiring Antetokounmpo, it's unknown where the franchise goes from here, with Jimmy Butler out with his ACL injury and Jonathan Kuminga continuing to want out. It is Giannis or bust for the Warriors right now.

15. Los Angeles Clippers (+2)

2025-26 Record: 23-25 | Last Week's Schedule: at UTA (W12), at DEN (L13), at PHX (W24)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. PHI (2/2), vs. CLE (2/4), at SAC (2/6), at MIN (2/8)

Several weeks ago, the LA Clippers were 6-21. This team is now two games from being .500, and Tyronn Lue deserves a lot of credit for turning things around over the last month and a half. The Clippers finally look like the team we all expected them to be, and they are very much in the West playoff picture.

Before the trade deadline, the Clippers want to move Chris Paul and Kobe Brown to free up roster spots for Kobe Sanders and Jordan Miller. Veteran shooter Bogdan Bogdanovic is another name to watch if the Clippers can find a secondary ball handler and scorer on an expiring contract.

16. Miami Heat (-2)

2025-26 Record: 27-24 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. ORL (L9), at CHI (W3), vs. CHI (L7), vs. CHI (W43)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. ATL (2/3), at BOS (2/6), at WAS (2/8)

Like the Warriors, the Miami Heat have been a prime trade destination for Giannis. That is why Pat Riley and this organization have been unwilling to part ways with assets for Ja Morant, and it's also why they have been shutting the door on teams inquiring about Andrew Wiggins.

The Heat certainly have the best package when it comes to personnel — Tyler Herro, Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and others — but Miami can only trade two first-round picks right now. In the offseason, that number jumps to four first-round picks, which could incentivize the Bucks to wait on a Giannis trade.

17. Charlotte Hornets (+4)

2025-26 Record: 22-28 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. PHI (W37), at MEM (W15), at DAL (W2), vs. SAS (W5)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. NOP (2/2), at HOU (2/5), at ATL (2/7)

Are the Charlotte Hornets the best team in the Eastern Conference? We are only partially kidding when asking this question.

The Hornets have won six straight games, the longest active streak in the NBA, and Charlotte has reached a new season high in the power rankings as a result. This team's offensive efficiency has been through the roof as of late, and they are now 1.5 games back of the play-in tournament as a result.

If there is one team you should be paying attention to in the East, given how exciting they are to watch, it's the Hornets.

18. Chicago Bulls (-2)

Article Continues Below

2025-26 Record: 24-26 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. LAL (L11), at IND (L3), vs. MIA (L3), at MIA (W7), at MIA (L43)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at MIL (2/3), at TOR (2/5), vs. DEN (2/7)

The Chicago Bulls were involved in Saturday's trade between the Kings and Cavs, as they acquired Dario Saric and two future second-round picks. Jevon Carter was subsequently waived by the Bulls in this deal.

So, where does Chicago go from here? With plenty of expiring salary, the Bulls were rumored to be searching the market for any big moves available. That doesn't appear to be the case anymore, as the team is still searching for a team willing to give up a first-round pick for Coby White. It is highly unlikely that the Bulls would part ways with Ayo Dosunmu unless they were to receive a great offer including an unprotected first.

19. Atlanta Hawks (-)

2025-26 Record: 24-27 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. IND (W16), at BOS (W11), vs. HOU (L18), at IND (L5)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at MIA (2/3), vs. UTA (2/5), vs. CHA (2/7)

Trading Vit Krejci, who was having a great season, for Duop Reath and two second-round picks from the Portland Trail Blazers raised eyebrows around the league. Why would the Atlanta Hawks make this trade?

Perhaps it was to put Corey Kispert in an elevated role, but some tend to believe more is happening in Atlanta. The Hawks were pursuing Anthony Davis before his hand injury, and now they have a few more assets to maybe circle back to this idea or a different big name on the market.

20. Orlando Magic (-)

2025-26 Record: 25-23 | Last Week's Schedule: at CLE (L16), at MIA (W9), vs. TOR (W10), at SAS (L9)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at OKC (2/3), vs. BKN (2/5), vs. UTA (2/7)

This has been a disappointing season for the Orlando Magic, who currently find themselves $5.5 million over the luxury tax. As a result, the Magic are said to be discussing Tyus Jones, Goga Bitadze, and Jonathan Isaac in trade talks around the NBA to try to dip below the tax line.

Orlando really needs to get below this mark to avoid the repeater tax moving forward, especially since Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Desmond Bane, and Jalen Suggs will combine to make $150 million next season.

21. Portland Trail Blazers (-3)

2025-26 Record: 23-27 | Last Week's Schedule: at BOS (L8), at WAS (L4), at NYK (L30), vs. CLE (L19)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. PHX (2/3), vs. MEM (2/6), vs. MEM (2/7)

Jrue Holiday and Jerami Grant are two veterans the Portland Trail Blazers have been open to hearing trade offers for. The team has also fielded interest in Robert Williams III before the trade deadline.

After acquiring Krejci from the Hawks, the Blazers are $1.3 million under the tax line with 15 players under contract. Portland's goal is to find a way to free up roster spots to convert Sidy Cissoko and Caleb Love to standard contracts.

22. Dallas Mavericks (-)

2025-26 Record: 19-30 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. MIN (L13), vs. CHA (L2), at HOU (L4)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. BOS (2/3), vs. SAS (2/5), at SAS (2/7)

Anthony Davis continues to be shopped by the Dallas Mavericks before the trade deadline, along with Klay Thompson and Daniel Gafford. There is a lot of interest in Gafford, which is why it's reasonable to believe he could be the Mavs player on the move before Thursday.

Naji Marshall has also generated a lot of interest, but the Mavericks have set his asking price at an unprotected first-round pick and are not even sold on the idea of trading him. Dallas is focused on finding ways to build around Cooper Flagg and Kyrie Irving moving forward.

23. Memphis Grizzlies (-)

2025-26 Record: 18-29 | Last Week's Schedule: at HOU (L9), vs. CHA (L15), at NOP (L8), vs. MIN (L17)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. MIN (2/2), at SAC (2/4), at POR (2/6), at POR (2/7)

Will Ja Morant be traded? Right now, this scenario appears to be unlikely, but things can change on a dime if Giannis is in fact moved before Thursday. Other than constant talk about Morant around the league, little has been said about the Grizzlies.

This team would probably like to move Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's contract if possible, but he holds no market. Jaren Jackson Jr. will be the big question mark entering the summer alongside Morant, as several teams have been pushed away by the Grizzlies at the notion of Jackson possibly being available.

24. Indiana Pacers (+2)

2025-26 Record: 13-36 | Last Week's Schedule: at ATL (L16), vs. CHI (W3), vs. ATL (W5)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. HOU (2/2), vs. UTA (2/3), at MIL (2/6), at TOR (2/8)

Expect the Indiana Pacers to be buyers for a center before Thursday. Even though Rick Carlisle's team has won only 13 games, the Pacers are in a similar position to that of the Raptors a year ago, when they bought Ingram before the deadline to make a run the following year.

Bennedict Mathurin and Jarace Walker are the two young players Indiana is dangling in trade talks, and it's unlikely Mathurin will be on their roster to begin the 2026-27 season.

25. Milwaukee Bucks (-1)

2025-26 Record: 18-29 | Last Week's Schedule: at PHI (L17), at WAS (L10), at BOS (L28)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. CHI (2/3), vs. NOP (2/4), vs. IND (2/6)

Giannis is the only focus in Milwaukee. Do the Bucks trade him now with offers coming in from the Warriors, Heat, and others, or do Jon Horst and Milwaukee's front office wait until the offseason?

Outside of all the talk surrounding Antetokounmpo, the Bucks are still operating as buyers in the marketplace. Kyle Kuzma and Bobby Portis were both on the table in talks with the Cavs for Hunter before he was traded, and the Bucks will continue to search for ways to improve their roster before Thursday.

26. New Orleans Pelicans (-1)

2025-26 Record: 13-38 | Last Week's Schedule: at OKC (L9), vs. MEM (W8), at PHI (L10)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at CHA (2/2), at MIL (2/4), at MIN (2/6)

Trey Murphy III, Herb Jones, and Zion Williamson are all expected to remain with the New Orleans Pelicans. However, the same cannot be said for Saddiq Bey, Jose Alvarado, and Yves Missi, as all three players are drawing significant interest on the trade market.

Missi has the most robust market, with several contending teams targeting his services. New Orleans has already turned down offers involving multiple second-round picks for him, leading many to believe their firm asking price is an upcoming first-round pick, preferably in 2026, since the Pels traded away their pick in June's draft to get Derik Queen.

27. Washington Wizards (+3)

2025-26 Record: 13-35 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. POR (W4), vs. MIL (W10), vs. LAL (L31), vs. SAC (W4)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. NYK (2/3), at DET (2/5), at BKN (2/7), vs. MIA (2/8)

After losing nine straight games, the Washington Wizards won three of their four games this past week,with multiple young players stepping up to be their leading scorers.

The Wizards are not trading any of their young players before the deadline, but they are open to helping facilitate deals for draft compensation. Should Khris Middleton remain on the team past the trade deadline, he will be a prime buyout candidate.

28. Brooklyn Nets (+1)

2025-26 Record: 13-35 | Last Week's Schedule: at PHX (L4), at DEN (L4), at UTA (W10), at DET (L53)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. LAL (2/3), at ORL (2/5), vs. WAS (2/7)

Like the Wizards, the Brooklyn Nets are also open for business as it pertains to using their cap space to help facilitate trades around the league. Outside of that, a lot of unknown surrounds the Nets.

Michael Porter Jr. is not expected to be traded, but what about others like Nic Claxton, Day'Ron Sharpe, and Haywood Highsmith? If anyone knows anything about the Nets, it's that they want to be competitive next season, so keep this in mind when drafting up possible trades for this team.

29. Utah Jazz (-2)

2025-26 Record: 15-35 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. LAC (L12), vs. GSW (L16), vs. BKN (L10), at TOR (L7)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at IND (2/3), at ATL (2/5), at ORL (2/7)

It would come as a surprise if the Utah Jazz did anything at the trade deadline. This team is in the same position as they were last year, which is why they could wind up being the fourth or fifth team in a trade to take on salary for a second-round pick or two.

Lauri Markkanen is not being discussed in trade talks whatsoever, and neither is Walker Kessler, who is out for the season with his shoulder injury. Teams will pursue Kessler in restricted free agency, but the Jazz are prepared to keep him on a new contract.

30. Sacramento Kings (-2)

2025-26 Record: 12-39 | Last Week's Schedule: at NYK (L16), at PHI (L2), at BOS (L19), at WAS (L4)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. MEM (2/4), vs. LAC (2/6), vs CLE (2/7)

De'Andre Hunter is the newest member of the Kings, and he is expected to hold a key role on the wing alongside Keegan Murray moving forward. The next order of business for the Kings is finding a way to trade Domantas Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan, and/or Malik Monk.

These three players hold a very limited market, but more moves are coming for the Kings. Dylan Cardwell being signed to a standard contract after the deadline is one of the only known moves for Sacramento at this juncture.